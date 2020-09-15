Inveigh: A Horror Short

Seeing is not believing in this thrilling horror short. When Inveigh starts off we see woman who wakes up in a basement with no recollection of how she got there. Soon her kidnapper appears, tortures her and is seemingly trying to get some information out of the bound and gagged victim. I soon realized that some people in this film are not who they appear to be.

The Good

Fun, suspenseful, bloody. Everything I like in a horror movie. I don’t know why I don’t watch many short films. I think I will from now on though. They don’t take up much of your time and if they’re good, they will still make the impact on you that a good full length feature would. I watched this 20 minute film and I have to say, its scary on multiple levels. I hate to even say how this movie affected me for fear that it will give the movie away. I’ll just say this, there are things more frightening than being bound and tortured. You’ll have to watch the film to understand. For a few seconds I forgot this was a short. I was so engaged in the story. This could easily have been a feature length flick.

The Bad

Honestly can not find anything bad to say about this one.

Overall

Thrilling and suspenseful from start to finish. Great story and acting. You guys need to watch this. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime right now.