Marvel’s ‘Silk’ TV Series Coming Soon

Sony Pictures is working on bringing the character Silk to life on Television and is partnering with Amazon. Sony is still enjoying the success of its Spider-Man: No Way Home and is looking for what’s next. After stumbling with Morbius the studio is positioning itself to grow its Marvel character offerings. I remember Sony announcing the Silk TV show years ago with updates on the project halting until recently. THR is sharing the following updates:

Angela Kang is trading zombies for superheroes. The Walking Dead showrunner has moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has signed on to oversee Silk: Spider Society, the first in an expected slate of Marvel TV series based on the Sony Pictures universe that features more than 900 characters. The series, which is exec produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), will air first domestically on MGM+ (the premium cable network currently known as Epix) and then globally on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. Kang said. “I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge — bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.”

Cindy Moon is a woman who was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker his powers. You can check out the full comic book explanation of her origin in the video above from our YouTube page. Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are overseeing the production. The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang is also joining in on the fun and is joining the project as showrunner.

I really like the idea of Kang joining the production. I know she has worked hard on bringing the Walking Dead to life. I am really curious to see what she can do with bringing the Korean-American superhero who’s more powerful than Spider-Man to life.

No dates or ideas or casting is announced but I’ll be sure to share more info as soon as that’s available.

That’s all for now…