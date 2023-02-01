‘Waller’ Starring Viola Davis Coming to HBO Max

Waller is announced as the new Viola Davis starring project coming to HBO Max as part of the new DCU slate! James Gunn’s announcement today confirms that Viola Davis is returning soon to the DC Universe as Amanda Waller. Viola Davis made her first appearance as the character in the 2016 David Ayer movie Suicide Squad and reprised her role in 2020 in The Suicide Squad.

Both “Creature Commandos” and “Waller” are expected to debut before “Superman: Legacy”; Safran called them the “aperitif” for the DCU.

Waller is one of the few projects with details on the team working on the project with the following news:

With Gunn focused on “Superman: Legacy” for the foreseeable future, Season 2 of “Peacemaker” has been put on hold. Instead, “team ‘Peacemaker’” will appear alongside Davis as a “continuation” of that show, Gunn said — which (spoiler alert for Season 1 of “Peacemaker”) ended with Waller’s daughter Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) outing Task Force X (a.k.a. the Suicide Squad) and Waller’s role running it to the world.

Along with Christal Henry, who was part of the DCU writers room, “Waller” will be executive produced by Jeremy Carver, who created the beloved DC series “Doom Patrol,” which was recently canceled by HBO Max.

Now this project sounds interesting to me! I’m intrigued by the inclusion of Christal Henry in the writer’s room. Christal previously worked on The Watchmen TV show starring Regina King and Yah Yah Adbul Mateen for HBO. That show was incredible and featured what I thought to be a fun spiritual sequel to the Watchmen stories. I’m curious to see what that writer can bring to Amanda Waller’s world for the DCU.

It’s also interesting to note that this show will feature the return of the cast of Peacemaker! Now I may have to go back and finish that series to get caught up on the new DCU. Weird.

