Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies Of January 2023

With a new year comes a new slate of Bollywood movies to look forward to. Usually, the first month of the year is pretty light for movie releases, but the Bollywood movies of January 2023 are pretty big movies from huge stars. So they’re definitely something to look forward to. While 2022 was a pretty hit or miss with a variety of movies that ranged from overrated to audiences just being over them, 2023 might change all that. Hopefully.

Kuttey Is A Big Bollywood Movie Of January 2023

One of the more anticipated movies of the new year is Kuttey. The film is a star-studded cast of unlikely actors portraying terrible characters who all go on a murder-rob spree. The movie features one of the biggest ensemble casts of recent memory with Arjun Kapoor, Tabu (Drishyam 2), Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra. But what makes Kuttey one of the more exciting Bollywood movies of January 2023, is the director.

While the Kuttey trailer might seem familiar in tone and vibe, looking like a movie from acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj, it’s not. But it’s close. The director is actually Bhardwaj’s son, Aaasmaan Bhardwaj. This is why it definitely feels very familiar, at least from a visual and tonal aesthetic. The trailer also features amazing moments of this insane cast doing terrible things and coming together, to potentially backstab each other at the same time.

Kuttey releases on January 13, 2023.

Mission Majnu Is The Streaming Option For January 2023

From debutante director, Shantanu Bagchi comes an original Netflix Bollywood movie of January 2023, Mission Majnu. The Siddharth Malhotra starring movie looks to be your typical nationalistic spy-thriller action movie. The behind-the-scenes creatives aren’t that well known, meaning this movie will be relying on the broad shoulders of Malhotra himself.

Although, while I like Malhotra as an actor, he’s not the strongest dramatic performer. And the Mission Majnu trailer seems like the movie is going to be a straightforward action movie with dramatic and patriotic dialogues. Which is a little cringe at this point in his career. Malhotra is great when he’s doing unconventional roles and stories. While his last Shershaah was a big hit, Thank God was a pretty big flop. Let’s see if Mission Majnu can provide Malhotra with a win among his pretty spotty track record thus far.

Mission Majnu debuts on Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Pathaan Is The Biggest Bollywood Movie Of January 2023

Despite very few movies releasing in January, I think it’s safe to say that the most anticipated movie of, not just the month but the year, is Pathaan. The mega blockbuster featuring Bollywood’s biggest star, Shahrukh Khan, releases in January and all eyes are on it for many reasons. Firstly, the director, Siddharth Anand, provided one of Bollywood biggest pre-pandemic hits with War in 2019.

The trailer for Pathaan looks very much like the slick action blockbuster that War was, even in visual aesthetic, so everyone is banking on him to replicate the same success with Pathaan. But another reason why Pathaan is going to do gangbusters is because of Khan himself. Bollywood’s biggest star has had a rough run at the movies over his last few releases. Not counting guest appearances and cameos, Khan’s 3 last films were disappointments.

Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero were not received favourably by critics or audiences. Not having led a movie since 2018, Pathaan in many ways is the star’s big comeback vehicle. I mean, it’s not really a comeback, since the star didn’t lose any of his clout during these flops, but I’m sure they hurt. Pathaan looks to be the year’s biggest action blockbuster, and it definitely looks pretty badass.

Pathaan releases on January 25, 2023, in theatres.

Which new Bollywood movie of January 2023 are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Bollywood Hungama.