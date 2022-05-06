6 Best Netflix Originals of All Time

Netflix has been churning out a plethora of original content over the past few years. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know which ones are worth watching. That’s why we collated some of the best Netflix original movies and series. From horror to comedy to drama, these films represent some of Netflix’s best. If you haven’t already subscribed to Netflix, we surely recommend it.

The Haunting of Hill House

Genre: Horror, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and more

Director: Mike Flanagan

This critically acclaimed horror film is the first installment in “The Haunting” series. The story is based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel of the same name. The narrative jumps between two time periods, following five adult siblings whose supernatural experiences at Hill House still haunt them. At the same time, flashbacks show events that led to the eventful night in 1992 when the family fled from Hill House.

Mudbound

Genre: Historical Drama

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jason Mitchell, and more

Director: Dee Rees

This is a Netflix original film set in the post-World War II era. It follows two families—one Black and one white—who struggle to get by on a farm in Mississippi. The film explores the issues of race, class, and violence in America. If you’re looking for a thought-provoking film, “Mudbound” is a great choice.

The Incredible Jessica James

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jessica Williams, LaKeith Stanfield, Noël Wells, Chris O’Dowd, Taliyah Whitaker, and more

Director: Jim Strouse

This film is for those looking for lighthearted comedy. It follows the life of a struggling playwright who goes on a blind date with a guy struggling with his own love life. The film is funny, charming, and features an outstanding performance from Williams.

Okja

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Action

Cast: Seo-hyun Ahn, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more

Director: Bong Joon Ho

This unique 2017 film follows a young girl named Mija who raised a super pig named Okja, which grew to become her best friend. When a multinational corporation kidnaps Okja and takes her to New York, Mija sets out on a mission to rescue her.

Hellbound

Genre: Fantasy, Crime, Drama

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Jin-ah Won, Jeong Min Park, Yang Ik-joon, and more

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Based on a webtoon comic of the same name, this Netflix original series tells the story of people sent to Hell for their sins. The series is dark, violent, full of twists and turns, and addictive.

Mindhunter

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Drama

Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, Sonny Valicenti, and more

Director: David Fincher

This Netflix original series follows two FBI agents, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, as they attempt to catch serial killers by understanding how their minds work. As they progress, they develop the serial-killer profiling utilized today.