From The Makers Of Good Newwz Comes “Bad Newz”!

Twins bring double joy! But what about a pair of twins having two biological fathers? You heard that right! This time, producer Karan Johar is back with a spiritual sequel to his 2019 hit rom-com Good Newwz. Titled Bad Newz, this rom-com will take you on a bizarre rollercoaster ride with unexpected twists and turns! Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz has hit theaters on July 19, 2024, and stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

It’s time for some Bad Newz: So get into the rollercoaster for a bizarre ride with Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri!

Ever heard of the term “heteroparental superfecundation”? Sounds complicated, doesn’t it? Well, this unusual relationship is as complicated as this term! A young female chef Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) gets involved with two men, has one-night stands with both, and gets pregnant with twins. One of the men is her new boyfriend Gurbir (Ammy Virk) and the other is her ex-husband Akhil (Vicky Kaushal). Then a miracle happens! It is revealed in the paternity test that both men are the biological fathers! Gurbir is the father of one of the twins and Akhil is the father of the other one. Where will these bizarre turn of events take Saloni’s relationship and with which one of these two men will she finally end up setting up her happy family?

Bad Newz (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

Bad Newz is an awareness comedy film that does not exactly signify open relationships. I have heard pre-release speculations that this rom-com will spoil the mentality of the modern-day youth as it justifies open relationships. But after watching this film I must say that this happens to be a sort of an awareness rom-com rather than a movie which just justifies open relationships.

If an ex-wife sees her ex-husband enjoying with other girls after their divorce, then the automatic human instinct may tell her to pursue other men and move on in life. That’s exactly what Saloni did after she saw social media posts of her ex-husband Akhil enjoying with an unknown woman. She forcefully made out with her boss Gurbir even when Gurbir was not ready for it. It’s just human instinct as you can see. But an unexpected twist in the tale happened after she had moved on. Her ex-husband came back to her and apologized for his deeds. So, the situation led her to make out with both on separate occasions.

The best part about this rom-com is that it teaches us how to handle such bizarre situations. When it looked like Saloni would succumb to her destiny, the way her ex-husband handled the tense situation by making a major decision at the climax was indeed praiseworthy. It will leave you stranded with emotions and will also give you a hint of the true meaning of sacrifice. I must tell you, the screenplay is laden with twists that will churn your mind!

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in the nostalgic romantic song “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam”

I am impressed by Vicky Kaushal’s talent. His comedy scenes were terrific. He is the one who carries the entire movie on his shoulders with his stellar comical performance. Watching him was simply hilarious. He had great chemistry with his on-screen ex-wife Triptii Dimri. Nowadays, Triptii as a lead actress has been gaining a lot of spotlight, especially after her pairing and fiery intimacy with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

The cinematography of Bad Newz is pleasant and of good quality. Rather homely visuals, I must say. The editing was crisp. The movie didn’t stretch long and had an apt timing of 2 hours and 20 minutes. Some of the tracks in Bad Newz are ultra-rocking! I enjoyed the nostalgic tune of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik’s “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam” playing in the movie. It brought back the nostalgia of the 90s-era Bollywood songs.

You may wonder why this legendary song is in this Hindi movie? Actually, this was supposed to be the title track of this film as its original title was decided as “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam”. However, it was later changed to “Bad Newz” before its release.

“Husan Tera Tauba Tauba” from Bad Newz: Presenting Vicky Kaushal with his Groovy Dance!

The Bad:

Bad Newz created a lot of pre-release controversy as people were claiming that this movie would negatively impact India’s conservative culture. Moreover, certain intimate scenes of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri had to be censored and were omitted from the film before its release. I would like to ask the makers, why include such unacceptable scenes in the first place when you are aware of India’s conservative culture? Keep it family-friendly!

Also, I was disappointed with Ammy Virk’s performance. Sardaars are stereotyped as either extremely funny like Santa and Banta or extremely aggressive like Tara Singh from Gadar. Over here, I was expecting to see the funny side of a Sardaar in the character that Ammy Virk was playing. But disappointingly, Saloni’s Sardaar boss-cum-boyfriend didn’t match up with the aura and personality of her ex-husband Akhil played by Vicky Kaushal. Throughout the movie, Sardaarji appears as if he is struggling to be comical and his expressions are lifeless. This Sardaar character lacked life to be precise which was not expected. Even during the most hilarious comical scenes between Sardaarji and Akhil, I was laughing at the witty punches thrown by Akhil and sadly, nothing much came out from Sardaarji. Honestly, if Vicky Kaushal was not there, this movie would have failed.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri sizzle the screens with their romantic intimate track “Jaanam”

The Verdict:

Bad Newz isn’t misogynistic. Saloni decided to divorce her husband as she held him accountable for losing her job. It’s in human nature for you to be angry with the person because of whom you may have suffered in your career. This has nothing to do with a woman making abrupt decisions. Even a frustrated man could have made such a decision if God forbid, because of his wife he would have lost his job.

Believe it or not, heteroparental superfecundation is a real deal! Bad Newz is said to have been inspired by true events where a rare incident of heteroparental superfecundation really happened in China.

Whatever the case may be, this rom-com is entertaining as well as thought-provoking in the end. Jokes apart, if you are a believer of open relationships then this movie is a must-watch for you. Maybe it will help you in coming out of something unusual if such an uncalled incident ever happens to you.

Acting - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Watchability - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Rewatchability - 6/10 6/10 Overall 8.3/10 8.3/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)