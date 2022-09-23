M Knight Shyamanlan’s Knock At The Cabin

We have our first look at the next movie from director M. Knight Shyamalan, Knock At The Cabin! Wait, don’t leave, this one looks different. This new movie stars former pro wrestler, current Drax The Destroyer, and future WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista. The film also stars Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge. M. Knight Shymalan made a huge impression on audiences with his breakout film The Sixth Sense. His popularity is wavering since his early care but he still has a following for his style of storytelling.

Check out the first images from the new movie:

Synopsis: While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

This visually reminds me of classic horror films that take place in cabins like Evil Dead. Honestly speaking this is still an M. Knight Shyamalan film so this could all be a misdirect for something else. Classic Shyamalan films like The Village and The Sixth Sense are known for their plot twists. I like that this reminds me of the simplicity of those films and I think a tight nit story is great for the director. Knock At The Cabin sounds grounded in reality with only a hint of sci-fi.

I can’t help but wonder what disaster Dave Bautista and crew are trying to prevent. Is this a time travel movie? Are they just a deluded cult? Will be the movie to make me care about M. Night Shyamalan again?

Only time will tell.

That’s all I have for this one..

[Universal Pictures]