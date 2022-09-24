Netflix And Tim Burton’s Wednesday Gets A Release Date

Netflix’s new Addams Family show Wednesday gets an official release date. Netflix and Tim Burton are producing an Addam’s Family show titled Wednesday. The show will follow the life of Wednesday Addams as she navigates high school. The series is written by Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar ad directed by Tim Burton. Wednesday will star Jenna Ortega in the titular role and will also feature Christina Ricci, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Gwendoline Christie among others.

Wednesday is coming to Netflix and will premiere on November 23rd, 2022. The series will be here just in time for Thanksgiving and will be sure to delight fans. The trailer for the series has already dropped and shows just have far the show will go. Tim Burton is the perfect mind for this series, and according to Jenna Ortega, we’ll see more dimension to the character of Wednesday than we ever have before. Ortega looks excellent in the role and it looks like she has the chops and charisma to carry the series.

So, when I first heard they were doing a Wednesday Addams show my first impression was one of ambivalence. I didn’t really care one way or the other. I believe the word the kids are using today is “meh.” Then I saw the trailer and was 100% on board. The show looks great and it looks like Burton is really pushing the envelope. Piranhas in the pool? Yes, please. That scene was brutal and showed how far Burton is willing to go. From what I’ve read, the show has a mystery element to it as well and I’m totally here for that. I love a good mystery show. All and all, the show looks like a perfect storm of awesome and I can’t wait to check it out. You can catch Wednesday when it hits Netflix on November 23rd, 2022.