Power Rangers Reboot Rumors

We’re getting some fresh rumors while waiting for official news updates on the Power Rangers reboot. Power Rangers is in an exciting spot after successfully winning the hearts and imagination of children in the 90s. The show has actually maintained a somewhat consistent continuity since its inception with the exception of the 2017 film. That reboot currently has a 51% rating on rotten tomatoes but tracks better with audience reviews.

This new iteration of Power Rangers will be a fresh start and is being kept under wraps. We’re getting our first bit of details from a reportedly reliable source:

Power Rangers Reboot Mild Spoilers Im posting this today for a reason 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GNu0xglduG — Jin (@Jinsakuu) September 22, 2022

This is exciting news, to say the least. I’m willing to bet most, if not all, of this turns out to be true with the Power Rangers franchise wanting to take a more mature tone. I’m also liking the idea of the movie launching the reboot and leading into the new show. What I don’t like is the idea that they haven’t started casting or filming because it’s too expensive to do this and work on their current season of the show. I wonder what the plan is for working on the new movie and show at the same time moving forward.

Power Rangers is still a very powerful brand but it sometimes feels like it could be in better hands.

That’s all I have for this one…