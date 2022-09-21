Brie Larson Reveals Details On Her Character In ‘Fast X’

In a recent Instagram post, Brie Larson revealed details about her character in the upcoming Fast and Furious film, Fast X. The Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001 with the film The Fast and the Furious. The film series has grown to encompass nine films and one spin-off film. The Fast and Furious franchise features a large ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Hellen Mirren, and the late Paul Walker. The film series began as a film about an undercover police officer who becomes enamored with the street car racing lifestyle that he’s been sent to destroy, but the series has grown into a massive spectacle of stunts and action-packed hijinks that fans have come to adore.

Brie Larson, the newest member of the Fast and Furious franchise, took to Instagram to share a post from the set of Fast X. The picture shows her trailer and the name Tess next to the number 13. This leads us to believe that is her mystery character’s name but further details have not been forthcoming. Some believe that Tess will be Brian O’Conner’s sister, but that is merely a theory. Hopefully, we will learn more about the Fast X in the coming months. You can see the full Instagram post below:

I’m not one for Fast and the Furious theory crafting but Brie Larson has piqued my interest. The theory that she could be an O’Conner is intriguing and would spark new life into the franchise. Sure, the films are now insanely ridiculous in their scope, but that is part of their appeal. Who doesn’t want to see The Rock mowing down helicopters in the middle of the street with a mini-gun? Brie Larson is a terrific talent and I think she will fit in nicely with the already large ensemble cast. Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023.

Source: Brie Larson via Instagram