All The ‘Fantastic Four’ Rumors So Far

The upcoming MCU film, Fantastic Four, has been the subject of many rumors around the internet. So much so, that fans are having a hard time keeping up with them. The rumors vary from who is directing to who the main villain will be. Fantastic Four is slated to be released on July 19th of 2024, but that’s about all we know officially.

Marvel is often tight-lipped about their projects, but this appears to be doubly so for Fantastic Four. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we saw a version of Mister Fantastic as played by John Krasinski. However, we don’t know if he will reprise the role in Fantastic Four. Given the overwhelmingly positive fan response to the casting, it seems like a no-brainer, but Marvel could choose to go another direction. The film also was supposed to be directed by Jon Watts, but he dropped out. So, Fantastic Four has no director, seemingly no cast and it’s less than two years away from being released.

Because of the lack of official announcements surrounding the film, fans have been hitting the rumor mill hard. Thanks to Forbes, who recently compiled all the rumors in one place, we have a better understanding of what could possibly be going on with this film. So, let’s get started, here are all the rumors you need to know for Marvel’s Fantastic Four:

Steven Spielberg was rumored to direct, but this was later dismissed by Variety.

Doctor Doom concept art was leaked for the upcoming Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, suggesting that he would make a cameo in the film prior to his debut in Fantastic Four.

Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, was rumored as a guest star for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Sue Storm casting rumors say that Supergirl star Melissa Benoist or Stranger Things Natalie Dryer are up for the role.

Giant Freaking Robot is reporting that 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has joined the project. Rumors state he is either playing The Human Torch or Mister Fantastic.

Marvel is rumored to want Penn Badgely for the role of Reed Richards.

There is also a rumor that Marvel will announce a director for The Fantastic Four at D23 in December.

With all these rumors flying around, it’s hard to know what’s true. However, a few of these rumors are interesting. The casting rumors around Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm are intriguing because for a long time fans wanted the real-life couple of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for the roles. While John Krasinski did make a cameo as the character, Penn Badgely would also be a good choice. Jamie Dornan on the other hand is not right for the role and his acting prowess leaves much to be desired. I also think he is wrong for Johnny Storm as well. He just doesn’t have the charisma needed to bring the character to life. Moving onto Sue Storm, both Natalie Dyer and Melissa Benoist would be great in the role. As far as directors go, we have no idea which direction Marvel is heading, but they usually find the right fit for the job. With all that being said, hopefully, we will get more concrete information regarding the project in the coming months. Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 19th, 2024.

Film Synopsis: One of Marvel’s most iconic families makes it to the big screen: the Fantastic Four.

Source: Forbes