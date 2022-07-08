Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio Return To MCU for Echo

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio star in the Netflix show Daredevil. Charlie portrays hero and adventurer Matt Murdock/Daredevil while D’Onofrio portrays crime lord Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin. The series generated positive reviews from critics and audiences and continued for 3 seasons. The show has been canceled by Netflix and has now moved to streamer Disney+ which is the home of the MCU films and shows.

Fans have been wondering if we will see these characters again after Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Vincent D’Onofrio’s appearance in the Disney+ show Hawkeye. The reports online are that Cox and D’Onofrio are both set to return to the MCU in the upcoming Disney+ show ‘Echo‘. Echo will see Alaqua Cox reprise her role as the adoptive daughter of Wilson Fisk. Her character, Maya Lopez, got her introduction in the Disney+ show Hawkeye. The news reads as follows:

The move is the latest sign of Marvel Studios’ efforts to weave in popular characters from Netflix’s now-defunct Marvel shows such as Daredevil into the fold. Sources say Echo will include a plotline in which Daredevil, whose alter ego is blind attorney Matt Murdoch, is searching out a former ally. Echo follows Maya Lopez (Cox), as her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her and she returns to her hometown to reconnect with her Native American roots. She already has tangled with Kingpin in a fight in the Hawkeye finale after learning he was responsible for the death of her beloved uncle, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).

This was a popular rumor that is now being confirmed by THR. I am curious to see how Marvel will work out any story conflicts between the Netflix world and the MCU. This merging of universes with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be fun but will have fans raising questions. I am excited to see the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil. I hope this Disney+ show keeps the tone and violence of the Netflix series that feature that character. Marvel has yet to create a Disney+ show as edgy as the Netflix series. Echo will be a welcome return to this part of the MCU and these characters. Fans will be using this series as an indicator to get a sense of Marvel’s future plans for these characters.

So if Daredevil takes place in the MCU, then that means Luke Cage took place in the MCU, right? How will Marvel reconcile that Cottonmouth and Blade are played by the same actor?

