Does Beta Ray Bill Appear in Thor: Love And Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder is out now and brings back Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi. The new film follows the adventures of Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame and his journey of healing. Fans of Thor: Ragnarok enjoy the humor and references to many concepts from the comics. Hulk is wearing his World War Hulk armor while on the planet Sakaar. The Grandmaster is organizing challenges and lots more. A famous easter egg in the film is the face of the character Beta Ray Bill appearing carved in a building.

There are reasons to believe that Marvel is building toward the debut of Beta Ray Bill in the MCU Universe. Not only do we have an appearance of Bill’s face in a statue but also Thor’s new weapon Stormbreaker. In the comics, Bill famously battles Thor for the right to wield Mjolnir and be champion of Asgard. Bill loses the fight but even after losing Bill displays his ability to lift Mjolnir and prove his worthiness. Odin creates a new weapon for Bill named Stormbreaker and he begins his career as an Asgardian-powered adventurer.

With the new movie providing the debut of The Mighty Thor Jane Foster fans want to know if Beta Ray Bill also appears. Unfortunately, Beta Ray Bill does not appear leaving fans to wait even longer for his debut. The Korbinite hero may be coming in future films as it’s been confirmed that Thor will return.

