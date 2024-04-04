Fantastic Four Casts Its Silver Surfer: It’s Ozark’s Julia Garner!

Marvel fans, get ready for a whole new Fantastic Four family! The crew just found their Silver Surfer, and it’s none other than Julia Garner, the breakout star of Ozark. This ain’t your typical superhero flick, though. We’re talking a trip back to the groovy 1960s, the era when the Fantastic Four first blasted onto the comic scene.

Meet the New Fantastic Four

We already know Pedro Pascal is strapping on the suit as Mr. Fantastic, with Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn lighting things up as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach bringing the Thing to life. Now, with Garner joining the fam as a fresh take on the Silver Surfer, this Fantastic Four is shaping up to be epic!

Garner’s no stranger to the spotlight. This three-time Emmy winner stole hearts (and probably some wallets) as Ruth Langmore in Ozark. She also got Emmy love for her role as Anna Delvey, the infamous fake heiress in “Inventing Anna.” So, yeah, she can handle a complex character, even one who might be surfing through space on a silver surfboard.

A Different Kind of Silver Surfer

The Silver Surfer’s a complex character. Originally introduced as a herald for the planet-devouring Galactus, the Surfer’s more than just a lackey. He’s a powerful cosmic being with a strong moral compass. There’s also a love story involved, as the Surfer is romantically linked to Shalla-Bal, the character Garner might be playing. Here’s the twist: Garner won’t be playing the classic Silver Surfer, Norrin Radd. Instead, she’ll be Shalla-Bal, the love of Norrin Radd in the comics. This could open the door for a whole new storyline for the Silver Surfer, and we’re here for it!

Fantastic Four Blasts Off July 25, 2025

Mark your calendars, Marvel fans! The Fantastic Four are set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. With Matt Shakman (director of WandaVision) at the helm and a killer cast, this is one superhero movie you won’t want to miss.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)