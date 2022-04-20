Kraven the Hunter set footage shows Airplane sequence

Kraven the Hunter is not shying away from onlookers and their picture taking. Today we get another look at filming from the set of Kraven but this time in the form of a video! We’re now getting footage of a plane stunt sequence from the set!

The plane landing at Blackbushe used as part of the filming of Kraven The Hunter on Tuesday. #KravenTheHunter #BlackbusheAirport @KravenNews pic.twitter.com/Cz1eXyl4Nd — Barry (@bazzlebear77) April 14, 2022

I love how much we’re seeing from the film during filming. I am curious how this will all play out in the final movie and I can’t wait to see how this comes together.

So far this movie is entertaining me even before its release. That’s all for this one…