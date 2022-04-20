Microsoft PL-100 Exam For Power Platform App Makers: Why To Pass It?

The PL-100: Microsoft Power Platform App Maker Exam targets app developers, business analysts, systems analysts, and others typically involved in using Power Platform solutions to transform, simplify and automate business processes. For these individuals, Microsoft has introduced the title “Power Platform App Maker”. You are a great candidate for the 70-480 role if you are solution-oriented and you use the tools of Microsoft Power Platform to address corporate difficulties.

Since it is aimed at app developers and tech-savvy business professionals, let’s have a look at the benefits of passing the Microsoft PL-100 exam for these individuals.

Why PL-100 Should Be on Your List

Understandably, you may have the question in your mind that why you should spend time preparing for PL-100? However, if you are doing amazing as a Power Platform App Maker, the reason to pass this exam only increases. Let’s have a look at them.

Proof of Your Skills

Organizations aiming toward business process efficiency can consider the Microsoft Certified: Power Platform App Maker Associate certification, that you earn after passing the PL-100 exam, to authenticate the knowledge of current and prospective team members. The primary goal of the exam is to validate your skills and abilities in designing, building, and deploying multi-device apps using the Power Apps platform. This refers to the designation as well. It's a significant mark that validates your skills.

A Globally Recognized Microsoft Exam

Microsoft is a world-class corporation in terms of quality and credibility. As a result, exams and certifications issued by this giant are acknowledged to hold great significance, and PL-100 is no exception. Additionally, a candidate with the Microsoft Certified: Power Platform App Maker Associate certification is thought to be more skilled in Power Platform than non-certified counterparts.

According to a study by Global Knowledge, 93% of IT-related people believe that certified employees bring more value to the team, close talent gaps, and are more efficient than their colleagues who are not.

PL-100 Opens Up a World of Career Opportunities

Passing an exam and obtaining a certification prove your skills and validate your knowledge of certain subject areas. Additionally, certified skills are sometimes used as a recruiting criterion by employers. It implies that unless you pass the exam you are less likely to be hired to the desired position. As a result, certified candidates have the edge over other potential hires and have more advancement opportunities.

Advancement in Your Current Role

Professionals with advanced certifications are likely to earn more and attract opportunities for promotion. Certified employees make 15% more than non-certified employees, are 20% more productive, and have a higher retention rate. Certifications can set you apart from other experts and increase your chances of promotion in your present job or business.

Passing the PL-100 exam and getting certified might qualify you for more lucrative positions with higher pay. According to Indeed.com statistics, a Power Platform App Maker can earn from $78,600 to $99,600 yearly.

Greater Sense of Accomplishment

According to the Pearson VUE Value of IT Certification study, participants who have acquired the certification, report a variety of personal advantages, such as increased professional credibility and self-confidence. These certified employees also stated that their work satisfaction and responsibilities have grown.

Conclusion

Earning appropriate certification as a Power Platform App Maker is the most effective approach to demonstrate your abilities. Getting certified by Microsoft will significantly help you grow as a professional in many ways and open tons of career advancement opportunities for you. Hence, you must pass the PL-100 exam first to acquire the accreditation as a Microsoft Certified: Power Platform App Maker Associate. So, why wait? It's high time to pass this exam!