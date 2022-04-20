Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Character Posters

I love to talk about Dragon Ball Super Super Hero. DBS is easily my favorite anime right now and a series I’ve been following since the original Dragonball in the 90s. We now get a bunch of cool character posters for the newest Dragon Ball movie showing off the cast!

I really like the new art style and designs for the characters in Dragon Ball Super Super Hero. What’s also cool is the apparent time skip with several characters now appearing a lot older. Gohan, Trunks, and Pan are the standouts for me, how about you?

Anyway, that’s all I have for now. I can’t wait for this one…