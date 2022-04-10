Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon Release Date

Game of Thrones starts as one of the best shows on television and captured the attention of households for years. The show isn’t in high regard anymore because of the final season but HBO is looking to regain that audience for the spinoff show. House of the Dragon is coming and HBO is sharing the release date for the first episode:

The new series, set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, will premiere August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. The series will have in the UK on August 22 on Sky and streaming service NOW. The ten-episode prequel is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood and chronicle the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen’s as they fight in a grisly civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Doctor Who’s Matt Smith will star as Daemon Targaryen, prince of the Targaryen dynasty.

This news is exciting. Game of Thrones is one of my all-time favorite television shows. I don’t like the ending but that, for me, doesn’t take away from what I love about the shows’ earlier seasons. House of the Dragon is going to be a “make or break” moment for a lot of us but there’s definitely potential.

I know I’m in the minority in my excitement so I’ll watch and let you guys know if you need to check it out.

