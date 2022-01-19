The Best Casino Movies

The atmosphere of a real live casino and excitement is difficult to compare with anything else. The enticing sound of roulette, chic poker and blackjack tables, elegant men, beautiful ladies, large winnings – this is what has always attracted people in this area. In this article, we will look at the best films about gambling that managed to leave a bright mark in the history of cinema.

1. Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

In the story, Eddie and his three friends decided to make easy money on their poker talents. Sitting at the same table with the dangerous gangster Harry Lonsdale, the main character becomes a victim of fraud, and, instead of the expected win, he owes half a million pounds to his recent opponent. This is where a dizzying story begins with Guy Ritchie’s trademark plot twists and non-linear narration.

2. Casino Royale

Once again, James Bond is at the center of events. The main character goes to the casino where he will have to defeat the criminal banker Le Chiff, and not only at the poker table.

3. Rat Race

An eccentric millionaire and part-time owner of the largest casino in Vegas offers an interesting game to his special customers. He invents a race involving ordinary people, randomly selected from the crowd, and organizes sweepstakes. Everyone has the same task – to get to the remote town of Silver City as quickly as possible and open the storage room with the key. Inside is a bag with two million dollars.

4. Rounders

Law student Mike studies during the day, and at night he visits an underground club and plays poker. Led by his ambitions, the protagonist loses all the money and promises himself never to touch the cards again. Soon, Mike’s old friend Lester, nicknamed the Worm, breaks into Mike’s measured life. He leaves prison with large debts and in the very first days in the wild, he makes dangerous enemies for himself. To save a friend from a sad fate, the main character returns to playing cards.

5. Croupier

The protagonist named Jack is an aspiring writer who gets a croupier job at a large casino, discovering a whole universe full of secrets and nuances. Although he has never been fond of gambling and placed bets, Jack soon gets involved in a dangerous scam through the fault of a charming stranger. Considering that fortune is on his side, he is not afraid of anything. However, he does not even suspect how deeply he will soon be carried away by the temptations of big money.

This rating has been compiled for those who want to watch the best films about casinos and gambling. Each of these movies has left its mark on popular culture. They will appeal to all lovers of the gambling theme.