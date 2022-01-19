There are rumors circulating that Tom Holland has been offered the job of hosting this years Academy Awards. Do we want Tom to host this year? What about Pete Davidson?
#TomHolland #Oscars #AcademyAwards #NoWayHome #Uncharted
Content Manager | Senior Editor | Daydreamer | Keep your head on a swivel and don't blink