Should The Matrix franchise continue? The Rock vs Vin Diesel

We’re back with a new installment of the Correct Opinion! On this installment we discuss a wide range of topics including updates on the #recasttchalla petition, The news about the Rock and Vin Diesel exchanging messages online about The Rock’s involvement in the Fast And Furious Franchise and more.

00:00:00 The Correct Opinion Season 2 Episode 3

00:00:25 The progress of the Recast T’Challa movement

00:14:24 The Rock vs Vin Diesel!

00:23:30 The Matrix Resurrections Reaction and Future sequels

00:45:35 The DCEU is changing with The Flash

01:02:20 Should we catch up with Cobra Kai

Check out our other videos:

The Correct Opinion Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGqhd5GApHo&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt6nLZyvyTbfbKcVcs8HT-KE&t=0s

Who is America Chavez in Doctor Strange 2? https://youtu.be/zi07Dpwfh94

Who is The Variant known as Iron Lad? https://youtu.be/FhfZrOYANqo

Invincible Season 1 Review https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWrh0q6rLxU&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt5hI6fiJSw6Z_MTsdsoNkoB&t=0s

Falcon and Winter Soldier Season 1 Reaction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7p2gClUmfM&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt5gOF5GIqCec7lejt59wGjZ&t=0s

#RecastTchalla #SaveTchalla #MatrixResurrections