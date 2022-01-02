Should The Matrix franchise continue? The Rock vs Vin Diesel

We’re back with a new installment of the Correct Opinion! On this installment we discuss a wide range of topics including updates on the #recasttchalla petition, The news about the Rock and Vin Diesel exchanging messages online about The Rock’s involvement in the Fast And Furious Franchise and more.
00:00:00 The Correct Opinion Season 2 Episode 3
00:00:25 The progress of the Recast T’Challa movement
00:14:24 The Rock vs Vin Diesel!
00:23:30 The Matrix Resurrections Reaction and Future sequels
00:45:35 The DCEU is changing with The Flash
01:02:20 Should we catch up with Cobra Kai
