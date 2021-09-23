We Finally Have a Title and Release Date for Fantastic Beasts 3!

The third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts universe finally has an official title. It’s going to be called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. According to a Warner Bros., the film will be released on April 15, 2022. The release date—which was earlier July 15, 2022—has been preponed by three months.

The Fantastic Beasts series is a prequel of the Harry Potter movie series. It is a five-instalment project which follows the journey of Newt Scamander and his magical beasts and creatures.

#FantasticBeasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters April 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/l27HbuwW9f — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) September 22, 2021

The film will follow the journey of young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, who sets Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) on a new mission. The other cast members include Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Poppy Corby-Tuech, and Callum Turner. The role of the antagonist, Gellert Grindelwald, will be now played by Mads Mikkelsen. Mads replaced Johnny Depp after the latter got dragged into a controversial lawsuit.

I’m still sad about Depp’s replacement, but Mads Mikkelsen is a great actor and I’m sure he won’t disappoint. While the second part of the series, Crimes of Grindelwald, was quite a let down, I’m hoping this one would be up to our expectations.

Are you excited to watch Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore?