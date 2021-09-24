Netflix is the most popular online streaming service, available in about 190 countries with over 200 million active subscribers worldwide. It offers a large selection of blockbuster films, a diverse selection of TV episodes, and a large number of documentaries for streamers to watch.

Although you get a Netflix subscription, what you can watch in New Zealand is considerably different from what you can watch on US Netflix.

To know the the best US Netflix content to watch in New Zealand and difference between Netflix NZ and Netflix US and, stay with us!

Is US Netflix available to stream in New Zealand?

It isn’t available through normal channels. New Zealand has its own set of TV shows and films due to the various broadcasting rights. Therefore, geo-blocking prohibits US Netflix content from being viewed in NZ.Netflix also controls releases in various locations to combat piracy.

Being a New Zealander, if you want to stream US Netflix in your home country. Luckily, you can access US Netflix in New Zealand with a VPN. To access Netflix’s US Library, you’ll need to sign up for a good VPN service, install it, and connect to a US server.

How is Netflix NZ different than Netflix US?

You should know that Netflix New Zealand is completely different than Netflix US. According to the Netflix Statics and facts by Statista, presently 450 Netflix NZ shows, and 1563 movies are available, compared to 1326 TV shows and 4339 films on Netflix in the United States.

The difference isn’t just in terms of numbers. The hit Netflix series is available in New Zealand immediately after the launch date. Netflix USA does not make it all the way because the corporation is constantly adding and removing shows.

Doctor Who, Boo, and Vikings, among many more, are examples of series available in New Zealand but not in the United States. However, if you have access to Netflix in the US, there is no shortage of content to view.

How much does Netflix cost in NZ?

Netflix price is unique for three different packages to choose from. The movies and TV shows are unlimited for each pricing package. However, the quality of the streaming differs against each package. The table highlights the Netflix costs in New Zealand.

Pricing Package Streaming quality Monthly Price NZ $ Basic Standard Definition (SD), stream on one device at a time. NZD 11.49 Standard High-definition (HD) stream on two devices simultaneously. NZD 14.99 Premium 4K definition, stream on four devices simultaneously. NZD 18.49

US Netflix Supported Devices and Operating Systems

Netflix is the leading VoD streaming service that is compatible with numerous devices and operating systems such as :

Mac Windows iOS Android Android TV Apple TV Gaming Consoles Roku

Best TV Shows on Netflix US to watch in NZ

The following are the best TV shows you can watch on American Netflix while living in New Zealand. You can also check out the best-hidden gems on Netflix.

On My Block Ozark Never Have I Ever Shadow and Bone Bloodline Breaking Bad Lupin The Witcher Money Heist Unbelievable Sense8 Dark Lucifer You Peaky Blinders

Best Films on US Netflix to watch in NZ

The below list lets you know about the best films on US Netflix that you can watch in New Zealand.

Private Life The Mitchells vs. the Machines The Game Shutter Island The Social Network Over The Moon Outside The Wire Hugo The Old Guard Nightcrawler Steve Jobs The Platform Bad Trip Spenser Confidential Icarus

Upcoming Shows and Movies on US Netflix

US Netflix never forgets to add new content to its library regularly. In this way, the king of the streaming industry keeps its users excited. Here is the list of some of the best upcoming shows and movies on US Netflix:

Winx Club: Season 6 Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4 Walk of Shame The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil – Netflix Documentary Out of my league UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Open Your Eyes Family Reunion: Part 4 Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4 Titletown High Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha He’s All That Sparking Joy

Conclusion

The article above provides you with details about the best US Netflix content to watch in New Zealand and how you can access it with a VPN. Although many VPNs are available in the market, we recommend using a reliable VPN and avoiding any free VPN for buffer-free streaming.