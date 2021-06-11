“The Intervention” (2016): “The Big Chill”, Millennial style

Synopsis

Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Lyonne, Cobie Smulders

A weekend getaway for four couples takes a sharp turn when one of the pairs discovers the entire trip was orchestrated to host an intervention on their marriage.

The Good

Everyone here is dead on their game, with damn fine performances delivered across the board. For my money, Cobie Smulders (TV’s “How I Met Your Mother”), Melanie Lynskey (“I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore”, a big personal fave flick) and Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation” of the tube) really rock it in their respective roles.

The Bad

Nothing is perfect.

Oh, except OAC (just ask her).

Still, despite a couple of slow stretches, I genuinely enjoyed “The Intervention” from open to close.

The more things change……

1983’s “The Big Chill” is one my all-time favorites. The chronicle of a bunch of free-livin’, free-lovin’ lads and lasses circa the late ’60’s currently coping with life in the cold, cruel world of adulthood is poignant, profound and funny as hell.

Fast forward about a third of a century and we are gifted with a similar story in this 2016 relationship dramedy. Only now the generation thrust under cultural microscope inspection is of the “Y” group, aka, oft-maligned millennials.

Interventionists, heal thyselves

Just as in “Chill”, these are complex, multi-faceted folks. And they are all being captured at widely divergent crossroads in their lives, uniformly vying with volatile challenges to their respective relationship status. The title refers to a collective effort to save a crumbling marriage. However, we quickly discover that the beleaguered hubby and wife are hardly the only ones ensnared in couples crisis among this flock of friends.

Overall

I am admittedly an eternal sucker for an affective, and effective, ensemble effort.

As such, this gang in “The Intervention” instantly grabbed this guy from the get-go.

Go for it.

