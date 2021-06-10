See Liam Neeson in THE ICE ROAD Early And Free!

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Would you like to see Liam Neeson’s newest action thriller called The Ice Road early and free? Enter for the chance to attend a virtual advance screening of THE ICE ROAD on Thursday, June 24. Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 12PM CST on Thursday, June 17 and notified via e-mail. (A Netflix subscription is not needed.) Good luck to all that enter!

How To Enter:

Click Here To Enter The Giveaway

About THE ICE ROAD:

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Director:Jonathan Hensleigh
Writers: Jonathan Hensleigh
Stars: Liam Neeson, Holt McCallany, Matt McCoy

The Ice Road will be available on Netflix on June 25, 2021. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

