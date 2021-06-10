Shadow and Bone Officially Renewed For Season 2!

The new Netflix series—Shadow and Bone—has been renewed for another season by the streaming platform.

Shadow and Bone is based on the eponymous books by Leigh Bardugo. It stars a diverse cast including Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, Anita Suman, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Kit Young and others.

The first season of the show was released on April 23, 2021 on Netflix, and was a hit amongst the fans and critics. According to Netflix, ‘More than 55 million member households chose to watch the epic fantasy series in its first 28 days.‘

Check out the official cast announcement below-

Shadow and Bone is set in the fictional world of Ravka where people with magical abilities—called Grisha—exist. The show focuses on an orphan, Alina Starkov, who is more than just an ordinary mapmaker. She is an extremely rare and powerful Grisha called the Sun Summoner. Along with The Darkling—the most powerful Grisha–Alina sets out on a journey to destroy the evil barrier of darkness called The Fold. Simultaneously, on the island of Ketterdam, Kaz Brekker and his crew learn about a heist job which leads them straight to Alina and into the world of Grisha.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger and fans were eager to know about the renewal of the show. Read my full review of the first season of Shadow and Bone here.

Are you excited for Season 2?