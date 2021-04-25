Invincible Episode 7 Review

Invincible Episode 7 is out now and it’s a big one. This episode opens right where episode 6 left off with Debbie and Omni Man reeling from the truth. For those who haven’t kept up with the series, or our videos:

SPOILER WARNING

Omni Man killed the Guardians of the Globe in gruesome fashion in the first episode. Most have no clue that Omni man carried out the heinous act except for Cecil, the Nick Fury of this show. Cecil not only figures out the truth but also prepares to defend Earth from Omni Man in the event he turns against humanity.

Things get more intense in this episode with the resurrection of Guardian of the Globe member/leader: Immortal.