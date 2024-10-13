FROM Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Who’s Ready for a Ride?

FROMily, FROM Season 3 Episode 4 has come to throw us straight back into the chaos that is FROMtown. This week’s installment packs a heavy punch, and the twists just keep coming. Let’s dive into all the madness that took place, and trust me, there’s plenty to chew on here—literally and figuratively. Harold Perrineau continues to show us why he’s the real MVP of FROM, while the rest of the cast unravels the mysteries (and horrors) of the show. Spoilers ahead!

Tabatha’s Struggle: Girl, Where’s the Fight?

Tabatha is back, but I gotta say… where is the energy? We’ve been rooting for her, but her passivity throughout the first half of this episode leaves us frustrated. Catalina Sandino Moreno nails the role of Tabatha Matthews, but her character? Sis, you’ve been in a car crash, and you’re driving straight back into FROMtown! Give us some emotion, some fire! As much as I’d love for her to have kicked, screamed, and thrown hands, her subdued demeanor might be signaling her exhaustion and despair. After all, Tabatha has been through it. Still, it felt like she could have fought a bit harder to avoid this hellhole.

From the Ravens to Victor’s Drawings: More Mysteries? Of Course.

If you thought things were about to get clearer—think again! The whole “ravens in the sky” situation left me scratching my head. Are the ravens tied to how people get transported into FROMtown? This theory could hold some weight because as soon as they appear, everything goes south for Tabatha, Acosta, and Henry.

Meanwhile, back at FROMtown, Ethan’s going through more cryptic drawings from Victor. And guess what? The phone rings. And who’s on the other end? His dead brother Thomas, of course, dropping even more cryptic advice. Just another day in FROMtown, right?

Boyd and Randall: The Dynamic Duo?

Over at the bus, Boyd and Randall are having their own bonding moment, or at least what passes for bonding in this show. Boyd’s been keeping it together (barely), but Randall’s starting to get all “Monsters Whisperer” on us, trying to figure out their patterns. Randall really thinks he’s cracking the code, and honestly, he might be onto something. Is it just me, or has Randall gone from cocky newcomer to someone we’re actually starting to root for?

Fatima, No… Just No.

This is where things really go off the rails. Fatima has had a weird pregnancy from the start, but this week takes the cake (or the blood?). Marielle checks on Fatima only to find that she’s been eating—and not in a normal pregnant-craving kind of way. When Fatima uncovers Nikki’s body and starts munching on her blood, I think we all collectively lost it. This demon baby storyline is getting darker by the minute, and I am not ready. What in FROMtown is happening to Fatima?

Jade’s Hallucinations: Losing It, or Just Ahead of the Game?

Then there’s Jade, who’s been seei ng some truly wild things—Civil War soldiers, creepy mannequins, and now a pilgrim dude with a rod in his eye. I think Jade might be connected to something much bigger. These visions are clearly taking a toll on him, but it’s also obvious that his intellect might hold the key to unlocking the secrets of FROM. If only he could hold it together long enough to figure it all out!

Victor’s Traumatic Past: The Boy in White

Victor’s storyline continues to deepen, and we get some major revelations this episode. Turns out, his history with the boy in white goes way back to the first time he saw the massacre. Victor couldn’t handle burying the bodies, so the boy in white had him collect personal items instead. What does this mean? Why didn’t Victor bury the bodies? These questions keep piling up, but one thing’s clear—the boy in white isn’t just some random kid. He’s crucial to the mysteries of FROMtown.

Overall Thoughts

“FROM Season 3 Episode 4” was a wild ride, from Boyd’s emotional struggles to Fatima’s disturbing transformation. Harold Perrineau continues to anchor the show, but the rest of the cast also brings their A-game, particularly as the mysteries deepen. If you thought this show couldn’t get any darker—think again. The secrets of FROMtown continue to unravel, and I’m already impatient for next week.

Overall 9/10 9/10

– Harold continues to deliver top-tier acting. Boyd’s resilience and torment make him the emotional heart of the show. Intriguing Mysteries – This episode throws in more questions but in a way that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

– This episode throws in more questions but in a way that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Randall’s Growth – From being a jerk to a (somewhat) team player, Randall’s character development is actually a pleasant surprise. Cons Tabatha’s Inaction – Her lack of urgency was a bit frustrating this episode. Where’s the fight, Tabatha?

– Her lack of urgency was a bit frustrating this episode. Where’s the fight, Tabatha? Fatima’s Storyline – The demon baby plot is getting really weird. It’s creepy, but is it just gross for shock value at this point?

– The demon baby plot is getting really weird. It’s creepy, but is it just gross for shock value at this point? Pacing Issues – At times, it feels like the episode meanders, especially with the constant cutting between different storylines.

