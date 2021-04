I just caught the first three episodes of Invincible streaming on Amazon Prime Video. I had NO IDEA what I was getting myself into but WOW! I’ve never read the comic, I’ve never read a synopsis, this cartoon is a complete UNKNOWN! Check out my reaction:

Clearly, Invincible is not at all what I expected and is downright unpredictable. What did you think of that ending!? What do you think of the show!

Let me know below!