Free Guy Trailer Is Here And It Looks Amazing!

Yesterday, 20th Century Studios released a trailer tease for the movie Free Guy on Youtube. The teaser had the cast discussing the release of the film on an online platform. In a humorous manner, it mentioned that although the release of the film remains uncertain, the trailer will definitely be out the next day.

As promised, the trailer for the movie was released today and it looks amazing!

Check it out here-

Free Guy is about a bank teller discovers that he’s actually inside a brutal, open world video game. He then decides to be a good person and helps save his world. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

The film has a unique plot which mixes the two worlds of reality and video-game together. The trailer looks very hilarious and makes me really excited for the anticipated film.

Free Guy is scheduled to release in U.S. theatres on December 11, 2020.