Kids vs. Aliens Review

In Jason Eisener’s Kids vs. Aliens, Samantha (Sam) is a regular teen. She spends her time hanging out with her little brother Gary and his friends making sci-fi/action movies in and around their home.

The Premise

A couple of trouble-making kids crash their good time and start to bully the kids. Sam stands up for her brother and friends. In that interaction as a protector, she surprisingly becomes… what I would say is enamored by bad boy Billy.

While Billy and his friends are trying to decide what to do for Halloween, Billy finds out that Sam’s parents will be out of town and thinks that her house would be the perfect place for a rager. He puts on the charm and convinces Sam to let them throw a party at her house. Of course, Billy being the douche that he is, cares nothing about Sam or the sanctity of her house. As the party rages, the house begins being wrecked by partygoers. And when Sam tries to end the festivities, Billy bullies her to keep things going. Not soon after that, a bright light emanates through the house from the outside. We then see the silhouettes of alien life forms through the windows and this is where the party takes a turn.

The Good

I love that Samantha was a normal teen. She hangs out with her brother. She gets annoyed at her brother. She yearns for acceptance from the “cool kids”, even when they are dicks. She gets herself in a situation that seems to have no hope in sight. But, when the aliens raid the house party and abduct her little brother Gary and his friends, Sam steps into action. Sam is literally seen diving in to save her people.

There were some really cool fight scenes between the kids and the aliens. The kids used a lot of the props they had on their “movie sets” and some weapons found on the alien ship to fight back which were a lot of fun to watch.

The Bad

There was a transformation of sorts that turned one of the troublemaking kids into a raging monster. Not sure that was needed in the movie but it did make for some interesting scenes. Is this really a bad comment? (lol).

Overall

I was impressed with the acting and dialogue. The movie looked cool from the trailer so I was intrigued. It wasn’t the best movie I’ve seen but it was entertaining. Give it a go!

Kids vs. Aliens is currently streaming on Shudder.