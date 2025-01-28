Movie Trailers
New Trailer and Poster Released for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners

January 28, 2025
Get ready for chills! The trailer and official poster for Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated supernatural thriller Sinners have just been unveiled, giving fans their first full look at what’s shaping up to be one of 2025’s most talked-about films. The movie will hit theaters domestically on April 18, 2025, and internationally on April 16, 2025.

A Haunting Tale of Family, Faith, and the Supernatural

Written, directed, and produced by Coogler, Sinners explores themes of legacy, moral conflict, and hidden evil in a small Southern town. The story follows twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, navigating a community rife with secrets and a lurking supernatural threat. Vampires are confirmed to play a role in the film, but Coogler promises a genre-fluid experience.

“It’s about more than just vampires,” Coogler shared in a recent interview. “It’s a deeply personal story about family, music, and the South’s cultural roots.”

The official trailer showcases the film’s atmospheric visuals, underscored by a haunting original score from longtime Coogler collaborator Ludwig Göransson.

A Stellar Cast

The movie boasts an incredible ensemble cast led by Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers. Joining him are Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Omar Miller, and newcomer Miles Keaton in his breakout role. The cast also includes Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O’Connell, and Jayme Lawson, further adding to the star power.

IMAX and 65mm for an Immersive Experience

Sinners The Movie Blog Ryan Coogler Michael B Jordan

Shot in IMAX and on 65mm film, Sinners promises to immerse viewers in its atmospheric world. Coogler describes the film as a “love letter to the theatrical experience.” The visuals, combined with a chilling sound design, are set to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.

Release Date

Sinners will debut in theaters domestically on April 18, 2025, with an international release set for April 16, 2025. The film promises to be a thrilling addition to Coogler’s already stellar filmography.

 

Sinners Michael B Jordan Ryan Coogler

Director: Ryan Coogler
Writer(s): Ryan Coogler
Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo
Sinners comes to theaters April 18th, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

