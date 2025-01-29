Flight Risk Review: It Fails To Truly Soar

Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, ventures into the tense and treacherous territory of survival thrillers, blending the high-stakes drama of a mid-air hijacking with character-driven tension among its small but potent cast. Starring Mark Wahlberg as a duplicitous pilot, Michelle Dockery as a resourceful U.S. Marshal, and Topher Grace as an endangered informant, the film positions itself as a taut, high-octane thriller set against the foreboding backdrop of the Alaskan wilderness. Despite its compelling premise and a few gripping moments, Flight Risk struggles to maintain altitude, hindered by uneven pacing, underdeveloped characters, and a narrative that rarely deviates from genre conventions.

A High-Stakes Premise:

The setup for Flight Risk is undeniably intriguing. A chartered flight becomes a claustrophobic battleground when identities are revealed and allegiances tested. The isolation of the Alaskan wilderness amplifies the stakes, with no immediate rescue in sight. This premise creates an inherent tension that keeps the audience engaged early on. The concept of a pilot secretly working as a hitman for a crime family, coupled with a desperate fugitive and a determined marshal, teases layers of psychological warfare, survival instincts, and moral dilemmas.

Unfortunately, the execution falls short of its potential. While the film promises twists and turns, the narrative relies heavily on predictable tropes. The major reveals, particularly regarding character backstories and allegiances, are telegraphed far in advance, diluting the impact of the film’s dramatic moments. This predictability undermines the suspense, making the film feel more like a procedural than the nerve-wracking thriller it aspires to be.

Mixed Bag of Performances:

Mark Wahlberg delivers a serviceable performance as the sinister, cunning pilot masquerading under a false identity. While Wahlberg’s charisma shines in some moments, his portrayal lacks the nuance necessary to make the Pilot a truly menacing or compelling antagonist. His dialogue often feels stilted, and his motivations, though clear, lack depth, reducing him to a generic villain archetype.

Michelle Dockery fares better as Madolyn Harris, the U.S. Marshal thrust into a harrowing situation. Dockery brings a steely determination to her role, balancing vulnerability with grit. Her character’s arc, however, is hindered by a lack of substantial development. Key moments hint at her past failures and personal demons, but the film never fully explores these aspects, leaving her character feeling incomplete.

Topher Grace as Winston provides the film’s most human element. His portrayal of an accountant turned informant is nuanced and occasionally humorous, adding a layer of relatability to the story. However, the script doesn’t allow Grace to dig deeper into Winston’s psyche, leaving his transformation and courage under pressure underexplored.

Direction and Pacing:

Mel Gibson’s direction brings a rugged intensity to the film, particularly in the aerial sequences. The plane itself becomes a character, with its confined space amplifying the tension. Cinematographer Johnny Derango captures the stark beauty of the Alaskan wilderness, juxtaposing the serene exterior with the chaos inside the plane. However, while the visuals are striking, they cannot compensate for the film’s pacing issues.

Flight Risk often drags in its midsection, with repetitive confrontations and long stretches of exposition that sap the story of its momentum. The film’s action beats, though well-choreographed, are spaced too far apart, creating a disjointed rhythm. The climactic sequences, while more engaging, arrive too late to fully redeem the sluggish narrative.

Script and Character Development:

The screenplay, penned by Jared Rosenberg, is one of Flight Risk’s weakest elements. The dialogue often feels contrived, with characters delivering exposition-heavy lines that lack subtlety. Attempts at emotional depth, such as Madolyn’s backstory or Winston’s remorse, are only surface-level, preventing the audience from fully investing in their journeys.

The Pilot’s character, in particular, suffers from poor writing. Despite Wahlberg’s best efforts, the character lacks complexity, reducing him to a one-note villain whose motivations are entirely transactional. The moral and psychological battles that could have elevated the story are largely absent, leaving the conflict feeling hollow.

Action and Suspense:

Where Flight Risk excels is in its sporadic action sequences. The struggle for control of the plane is well-executed, with moments of genuine tension as characters grapple for survival. The confined setting heightens the stakes, and the practical effects lend authenticity to the chaos. However, these moments are too few and far between to sustain the film’s 110-minute runtime.

The suspense, while present, is diluted by the film’s predictability. Audiences familiar with the genre will likely anticipate key plot points, reducing the impact of what should be shocking twists. The lack of originality in the narrative further diminishes the film’s ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Missed Opportunities:

Flight Risk has all the ingredients for a compelling thriller but fails to capitalize on its potential. The film hints at deeper themes, such as the corrupting influence of power and the moral compromises made in pursuit of justice, but it never fully explores them. Instead, it opts for a straightforward narrative that plays it safe, offering little in the way of innovation or surprise.

The dynamic between Madolyn and Winston, which could have been a rich source of tension and growth, is underdeveloped. Similarly, the Pilot’s backstory and motivations are left largely unexplored, depriving the audience of a truly formidable antagonist.

Overall:

Flight Risk is a film that promises much but delivers little. While the premise and setting provide a strong foundation, the lackluster script, uneven pacing, and underdeveloped characters prevent the film from reaching its potential. Despite solid performances from Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace and a few thrilling moments, the film ultimately feels like a missed opportunity.

For fans of survival thrillers and mid-air suspense, Flight Risk may offer just enough to hold their attention. However, those seeking a truly gripping and original experience may find themselves disappointed. With stronger writing and a bolder approach to its themes, the film could have soared.

Acting - 6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 5.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 4/10

Setting/Theme - 4/10

Watchability - 4/10

Rewatchability - 1/10
Overall 4.1/10