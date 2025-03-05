With a screenplay by Chris Columbus, and based on a story by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies was a movie that could never really fail. Yet where other hits by these veterans have become huge franchises, spanning television, gaming, and merchandise, The Goonies retains a cult status, particularly for those who grew up in the eighties. With a sequel long rumoured, are The Goonies set to return?

What Do We Know About the Goonies II?

In mid-February, it was announced that Potsy Ponciroli had been hired to create a new script for The Goonies. It will be produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment alongside Chris Columbus, with Lauren Shuler Donner set to act as executive producer. This is the biggest and most concrete news there has been to date.

Years of Speculation

The Goonies II has been speculated about for years. Each time it comes close, a spanner goes in the works and it vanishes from public view once again. The last time news of it being shelved came in Summer 2024. This was when the original cast members, including Corey Feldman and Martha limpton, quashed it on social media. Plimpton took to her platforms to tell people that there was no script, no one was attached, and that people should instead go out and vote. These sentiments were backed up by Feldman on X, who also said he had no information about it.

All of this was in response to a post by The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom, who claimed it would begin filming in summer 2025, and that Spielberg was already on board. Prior to this, Chris Columbus had also given an interview in which he said he had discussed a sequel with original director Richard Donner.

The Goonies Franchise

Another hint to its return can be found in how The Goonies franchise has been revived across other sectors of entertainment. One surprising place this can be found is the iGaming industry, where The Goonies Megaways is somewhat of an anomaly, but one that proves this point. For those who don’t know, Megaways is a patented system for slot games found in online casinos. The Goonies Megaways casino game uses all the iconic features of the 1980s film, including characters Sloth, Mikey, Data and Mouth, as well as One Eyed Willie’s treasure map.

Created by Blueprint Gaming, it is not the first outing the studio has had with the movie. It has even released scratch card casino games based on the franchise. This version has some unique bonuses compared to others, including the One-Eyed Willy’s free spins round.

These appearances of the film and it’s classic characters, even in the most unlikely sectors of the entertainment industry, could help to bring The Goonies back into the public eye.

If the original cast can be reunited, the movie will need a huge budget. Many of them have gone on to great things since. However, there is no doubt it will be done with care and attention with this original team involved.