What are the major changes in educational models today?

Education in India is no longer about rote learning and rigid classrooms. The rise of technology, policy reforms, and shifting job markets are reshaping how students learn. From villages to cities, schools and colleges are adapting to prepare youth for a fast-changing world. Let’s explore the key trends redefining Indian education.

Major changes in educational models

1. Blended learning: Mixing screens and classrooms

The pandemic forced schools to go online overnight. Now, many stick with a mix of online and offline classes. Students watch video lectures at home and solve doubts in person. Government schools use YouTube and WhatsApp to share lessons, while urban institutions invest in smartboards and apps.

Why it matters: Blended learning helps bridge India’s teacher shortage. A single educator can reach thousands via recorded lessons.

2. Skills over degrees: Job-ready training

Employers care less about marksheets and more about skills. Courses now focus on coding, AI basics, and soft skills like teamwork. Polytechnics and ITIs partner with companies like Tata and Mahindra to design industry-relevant syllabi.

Example: Government of India’s “Bharat Skills” portal offers free courses in welding, robotics, and electric vehicle repair.

3. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: A new roadmap

The NEP 2020 is India’s biggest education overhaul in decades. Key changes include:

Coding from Class 6 : Students learn programming early.

No rigid streams : Science students can study music; commerce kids can pick psychology.

Vocational integration : Internships and apprenticeships from Class 9.

Impact : Over 1,500 colleges now offer multidisciplinary degrees.

4. Rise of regional languages: Learning in mother tongues

English-medium schools once ruled, but regional languages are making a comeback. NCERT books are now available in 22 languages. Platforms like Khan Academy offer videos in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

Why it works: Rural students grasp concepts faster when taught in their mother tongue.

5. EdTech boom: Online tutors

EdTech platforms fill gaps left by crowded classrooms. Urban students use apps like Unacademy for competitive exams, while rural learners access free tools like DIKSHA (the government’s digital portal).

On the other hand, very few rural households have access to the internet, which makes accessibility difficult.

6. Focus on mental health and creativity

Schools now hire counsellors to tackle exam stress and anxiety. Art, music, and sports are no longer “extra” subjects—they’re part of the timetable. The “Happiness Curriculum” in Delhi schools includes mindfulness and storytelling.

7. Vocational push: Earn while you learn

Short-term courses in plumbing, nursing, and drone piloting attract students seeking quick jobs. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has trained more than 5 million youth so far.

A good portion of youngsters in various cities are now skipping college to learn various skills, enabling them to take up jobs at a young age to support their families. Such short-term courses will help them improve their skills and gain better working opportunities.

8. Global classrooms: Foreign universities in India

Top foreign universities like Deakin and Arizona State are setting up Indian campuses. This offers local students global degrees at half the cost.

How NBFCs are fuelling EdTech growth

Non-banking financial companies offer low-interest loans for courses and gadgets. A student interested in artificial intelligence can avail of a loan to purchase a new laptop and enrol in a relevant course. They can repay the amount after landing a job and make nominal instalment payments every month.

Online marketplaces: Beyond books and uniforms

Online platforms now sell DIY science kits, coding robots, and online course subscriptions. Teachers can also purchase affordable puzzles, science kits, and other equipment to help the students better understand the topics.

Challenges ahead

Digital divide : A large percentage of rural students lack smartphones for online classes.

Teacher training : Many educators struggle with new tech tools.

Quality control : Cheap online courses often promise more than they deliver.

It is also important to navigate these challenges to ensure that the latest educational models are accessible to every student. By democratising education, we can pave the way to a brighter future.

The road ahead

India’s education model is shifting from “one-size-fits-all” to personalised, practical learning. While NBFCs and online marketplaces expand access, grassroots issues like internet access and teacher training need urgent fixes. Teachers are no longer just teaching subjects but how to adapt to the constantly evolving environment. Giving students the opportunity to learn and upskill at a young age lays an excellent foundation for them to thrive and excel in the future.