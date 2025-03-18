Should You Watch The Last Showgirl?

If you’re looking for a film to watch that may have slipped under your radar, it may be worth considering The Last Showgirl. The offering from Gia Coppola had a limited theatrical release and only grossed $6.1 million at the box office. However, it was met with strong critical acclaim and was nominated for various awards.

The picture focuses on a middle-aged Las Vegas showgirl, played by Pamela Anderson, facing an uncertain future after the closure of her revue.

Appeal to Las Vegas Lovers

One of the primary reasons why The Last Showgirl will appeal to a lot of people is its glitzy Vegas setting. The legendary gambling city has been used in countless movies over the years, and it’s instantly recognisable to people all over the world.

The rise of online gambling has helped even more people learn about Vegas. Thanks to the boom of the gambling industry online, Nevada city is synonymous with being the central hub for these entertainment options. That's why it works so well in film. It transports viewers to a setting that many would love to visit one day.

The Last Showgirl moves away from the gambling side of Vegas and delves into the world of entertainment. The city is known for its eclectic mix of performances, with options to suit all tastes.

Relatable Themes for All Audiences

The overriding theme of The Last Showgirl is the fear of obsolescence, and the struggle to adapt to change. In the picture, Anderson’s character is facing the prospect of having to start afresh after having spent most of her life working in the same place. It’s a fear that many people have, and it’s easy to get into the mindset of the protagonists as she struggles with these feelings.

The film also explores the idea of finding an identity beyond a professional life. Anderson’s Shelly Gardner needs to figure out where she belongs in the world, which is something that a lot of viewers may be dealing with as well. With the character aged 57, it highlights how this can apply to people of all generations.

Strong Critical Acclaim and a Great Performance from Anderson

The Last Showgirl was billed as the big return for Anderson, and it didn’t disappoint. Indeed, The Standard referred to it as the actress’s breakout, despite being in the business for decades. According to its review, this is unlikely to be the last we see of her on the screen in the years ahead.

Anderson’s performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, while her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award at the 78th BAFTA Awards.

The Last Showgirl has many fantastic elements to it, and it’s likely to appeal to a wide audience because of this. If you want to see Anderson back on the screen in an iconic role, check it out.