The Wild Robot- Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see The Wild Robot starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, and more? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.
How To Enter the Giveaway:
Screener Details
Downtown Chicago
Monday, September 23 2024
6:30PM
About The Wild Robot:
The epic adventure kicks off with a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, aka “Roz”—getting shipwrecked on an uninhabited island. Roz quickly learns to adapt to the island’s harsh environment and starts forming bonds with the local animals, eventually becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.
The Wild Robot delivers a powerful tale of self-discovery, blending technology and nature in a thrilling way. It also dives deep into the meaning of being alive and connected to all living things. Chris Sanders, a three-time Oscar® nominee and the writer-director behind How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Lilo & Stitch, writes and directs this one. Meanwhile, Jeff Hermann, the producer of The Boss Baby 2 and Kung Fu Panda, is on board as producer.
Peter Brown’s The Wild Robot, an illustrated middle-grade novel first published in 2016, became a phenomenon, rocketing to #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. The book has since inspired a trilogy that now includes The Wild Robot Escapes and The Wild Robot Protects. Brown’s work on the Wild Robot series and his other bestselling books have earned him a Caldecott Honor, a Horn Book Award, two E.B. White Awards, two E.B. White Honors, a Children’s Choice Award for Illustrator of the Year, two Irma Black Honors, a Golden Kite Award and a New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award.
Director: Chris Sanders
Writer(s): Chris Sanders
Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu, with Mark Hamill, Matt Berry and Ving Rhames
