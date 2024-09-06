6th Annual Micheaux Film Festival Announces Star Lineup for 2024

The 6th Annual Micheaux Film Festival has revealed its exciting lineup, honoring legendary filmmaker Oscar Micheaux. The event will take place at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles from Monday, October 21st to Sunday, October 27th, 2024. Known for celebrating diverse voices in film, this year’s festival will continue to bring together established and emerging talent.

A Star-Studded Celebration

Big names like Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis, Michael Gandolfini, Abigail Breslin, Morris Chestnut, Michael Ealy, and Jaime Camil will be featured. This year’s event promises to showcase both well-known stars and fresh faces in the film industry.

“Champions” – The Festival’s Inspiring 2024 Theme

This year’s theme is “Champions,” honoring filmmakers who push through challenges to bring their stories to life. The festival will feature a wide range of films, including dramas, comedies, documentaries, and more, all centered around the spirit of perseverance.

“We’re excited to celebrate Oscar Micheaux’s legacy and highlight filmmakers who share his trailblazing spirit,” said festival founders Noel Braham and Courtney Branch.

Over 250 Films and Projects

The festival will showcase over 250 films and new media projects, including short films, feature films, and web series. The Micheaux Film Festival includes categories such as live action, animation, documentaries, and music videos, offering a variety of genres like romance, horror, comedy, and action.

Panels, Workshops, and Networking

Along with film screenings, the festival will feature panels, workshops, and networking events. Attendees will have the chance to meet Hollywood executives, agents, and managers. There will also be special conversations with industry leaders, offering advice and inspiration for up-and-coming filmmakers.

Spotlight on Social Issues

This year, the festival will also focus on the issue of homelessness, which is especially relevant in Los Angeles. The films will explore important social themes and encourage conversations about real-world problems.

Sponsors and Community Partnerships

The festival has partnered with the local nonprofit Peggy Beatrice, and sponsors include Roku, Panavision, and Braham Entertainment. Over 4,500 guests are expected to attend the event, making it a major moment for filmmakers and audiences alike.

Get Your Tickets

With such a dynamic lineup and an inspiring theme, the 6th Annual Micheaux Film Festival is set to be a must-attend event for anyone passionate about film. Tickets and passes are now available for purchase here.

Join the celebration of Oscar Micheaux’s legacy and be part of a transformational journey in film.

