The Death Trap — Sushant Singh Rajput And The Reign Of Injustice

It was June 14, 2020. I woke up late that morning. I received the news that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. He had killed himself by hanging himself in his bedroom. I thought, how can this be? His film “Chhichhore” was released just a few days back. In that, he had given the message “Suicide is not a solution”. Then how can this person who advocated against suicide, kill himself?

The majority of Indians believed that he was actually murdered. Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant Singh Rajput emerged to be an iconic Bollywood star. He left his engineering studies in his third year, despite scoring outstanding marks in his engineering selection examination, to join the Bollywood film industry. Otherwise, he would have been a brilliant mechanical engineer today.

He joined Bollywood as a struggling side performer and rose to fame from starring in Indian television serials to becoming an iconic Bollywood hero. He was in the Top 10 list in Bollywood and starred in several inspirational, cult-classic, and biographical movies. In 2019, he rented a lavish duplex flat in the Mount Blanc apartment complex in Bandra West, Mumbai. He had kept an astronomical telescope in his flat and his favorite hobby was watching celestial objects and stars.

There was no financial crisis as his flat rent was a whopping INR 4 Lakhs a month! It is also said that he used to charge INR 6 Crore per movie he did. Then what led to his mysterious death which was tagged as a “suicide due to depression”?

Our story begins in the Mount Blanc apartment where Sushant used to stay. Dear readers, I would advise you all to stay tuned till the end as in this exclusive post I will decode the mystery behind his sudden death.

Exclusive: Late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend finally speaks up on Disha Salian’s Death Case

Disclaimer: The information provided in this post has been collected from multiple sources with over years of media-based research. These facts are genuine based on evidence.

Sushant Singh Rajput used to reside in his flat with three other people, his cook, his live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and his close friend Siddharth Pathani. Now, I will be revealing the incident that Siddharth Pathani and the cook narrated to the police during interrogation after Sushant’s death.

It was COVID-19 lockdown in India. As per Siddharth and the cook — Sushant got up at 6.30 A.M. on June 14, 2020, the day of his death. He strolled for a while, drank some juice, and called his sister at around 9 A.M. The last phone call that he made that day was to his friend at 10.30 A.M. After that he went to his bedroom.

At 11 A.M., the cook knocked at his bedroom door to ask him what he would have for lunch. When no answer came from Sushant’s side, the cook and Siddharth phone-called his sister. They summoned a lock expert and somehow within 10 minutes managed to open his bedroom door. Do they want me to believe that during that peak time of lockdown in June 2020, they could easily summon a random lock expert?

Now, the unbelievable happened. After the lock expert unlocked Sushant’s bedroom door, Siddharth Pathani and the cook sent him away assuring him not to worry, and that they would take care of what was going on inside. After opening the gate, they saw Sushant Singh Rajput dead, hanging from the ceiling fan. They took down Sushant’s dead body from the ceiling fan and by that time Sushant’s sister arrived. Mind you, this is their testimony. It’s up to you whether you want to believe them. But I do not!

Are You Kidding Me?!

When you know something horrific might have happened inside the room as the person inside was not responding for a long time, how come you sent away the lock expert instead of first opening the door and going inside? Really suspicious! And what’s more? You tampered with the crime scene! Who gave you the authority to take down his dead body from the ceiling fan? Let the police and the medical team arrive first! It’s their job!

There was no suicide note in the room when it mostly happens that if a person dies by suicide, they leave behind a suicide note. And the startling fact was the plight of Sushant’s dead body. If anybody saw that, let alone a medical professional, any average person would have been able to say that he was severely beaten up before his death. His leg was broken, his eye socket was bruised as if someone had punched him really hard in that area, and his entire neck area had a deep red bruise which indicated strangulation with some object, probably a leather belt. When his body was taken to Cooper Hospital, the post-mortem report revealed “Asphyxia due to hanging”.

Just Depression? No Way!

Now the entire Bollywood industry had something to talk about! Celebrities started commenting that Sushant was suffering from depression and that’s why he killed himself. Some celebrities also accused him of taking drugs to overcome his depression. These know-it-all celebrities alleged that Sushant was boycotted from working on many film projects and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had deserted him, which is why he was suffering from depression on account of which he was consuming illicit drugs. An FIR was also filed against Rhea Chakraborty and her family by Sushant’s father that she had cheated Sushant financially and had stolen an amount of INR 15 Crore from him.

Mumbai police, who were trying all ways to divert this case, suddenly had a new topic to ponder upon. Bollywood’s illicit drug case! The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started summoning every Bollywood celebrity and had them tested for consuming illicit drugs. Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested in this drug case. This case went up so strong that the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput faded away, lost in the dilemma of the NCB trying to solve illicit drug consumption in Bollywood.

“Do Not Drag Me Into This”: Bollywood Actor Dino Morea Speaks Up On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

The Death Of Disha Salian: The Link To Sushant’s Murder Mystery

Disha Salian was a young and enterprising celebrity manager. She had managed Sushant Singh Rajput for quite some time. Disha was mysteriously murdered six days before Sushant’s death. First, I will talk about how the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput is linked with his ex-manager Disha Salian’s death. What exactly happened on that mysterious night of June 8, 2020? Brace yourselves to confront the truth unveiled!

The Conspiracy Theory: Was It An Accident Or Was Disha Salian Murdered That Night?

Disha Salian and her boyfriend Rohan Rai were in a relationship for seven years. They started living together in a flat in the Malad suburb area of Mumbai. It was the night of June 8, 2020, that a lively party was going on at Disha and Rohan’s residence. Among the guests at the party were some of their school friends, two Bollywood actors, and the son of a renowned politician.

As the party proceeded, the eyewitness entered, whose name I will not reveal as that would put his life in danger. Suddenly, Disha’s phone rang and she went inside her bedroom to attend the call. The call was from one of her friends who stayed in London. Four of the guests followed her inside the bedroom. As per the eyewitness, two among these four were the politician’s security guard and one of her close friends named Himanshu Shikre. While the other guests including the eyewitness were enjoying outside the room, they could see that every now and then a person was coming out of that room, waiting, and then again going in. This coming-out and going-in went on for a few hours. The music in the room was so loud that any noise coming from that bedroom was not audible.

A Horrific Crime Occurred!

Finally, one of the four people who had entered the room called all the other guests telling them that something was seriously wrong inside Disha’s bedroom, and told them to wait in a room that was diagonally opposite to her bedroom. Disha’s boyfriend Rohan was also among the ones who were waiting. While waiting, the eyewitness was able to have a peak into the bedroom. What he saw will make your blood run cold!

Disha’s nude lifeless body was lying on the bed. A white blanket was placed over her nude body which clearly indicated that the four people who had entered her room while she was attending her call had gang-raped and murdered her. After some time, one of those four escorted all the waiting guests to Dadar railway station and warned them that if they told anyone what they saw, they would lose their lives as well.

Investigation revealed that politician Aditya Thackeray and Bollywood actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi’s mobile locations were tracked at Disha’s residence that night. Now that the case has been handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they have been accused as prime suspects in this crime.

Bollywood Actor Sooraj Pancholi Denies Connection With Aditya Thackeray

The dead body of Disha was discovered outside the apartment complex on the road. Her body was flung out from her flat’s balcony with full force that it dropped about 20 feet away from the building. The police ruled her murder as an “accident” or “suicide” as you are well aware of how the Indian legal system actually is. They closed the case telling that Disha might be too drunk that night. She might have slipped from her balcony and fallen to her death or she might have killed herself due to some underlying frustration.

But what bothers me is that can someone slip or jump out from their high-rise balcony and fall 20 feet away from the building, outside the apartment complex? Had Disha done so, she would have fallen just below the building. If she had taken a run and then jumped from her balcony, then also her body wouldn’t have dropped so far. This was clear evidence that a group of people had flung her body with full force from her balcony.

A Shocking Truth!

Disha’s original post-mortem report revealed serious injuries all over her body including her private parts. But that original forensic report was altered and a new report was made by the forensics which ruled out any signs of rape. A big conspiracy went on.

If you think that the police were helping in this case, then wake up, you have been pranked! The Mumbai police were in fact bent on covering every piece of evidence that would have proved Disha was murdered that night. You might know why. As I had “praised” the Indian legal system repeatedly in many of my previous posts. This was being done by the police so that no clue about Disha’s murder reached the CBI.

Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied!

I have to tell you that the eyewitness has clearly identified politician Aditya Thackeray in the location. His location and Bollywood actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi’s locations were all tracked inside Disha’s residence that night. Disha’s friend Himanshu Shikre, who is also said to have been involved in her murder, miraculously vanished. When the media reached his residence, Himanshu called over the cops. The police came and drove the media persons away.

If Disha’s death was just a suicide or an accident, then for what reason her boyfriend Rohan and all her friends attending the party were nowhere to be seen after that night? Also, what was the reason for deleting all CCTV footage and the watchman’s diary entry? And where did the apartment’s watchman vanish? He has been missing till today, perhaps killed.

And isn’t it suspicious that on June 8, 2020, Disha died and on the same day Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty deserted him? It is said that after hearing about Disha’s death, Sushant became extremely disturbed and his phone call with his sister revealed that.

To be honest, I don’t think this poor woman will ever get justice. Influential people were involved in her murder and over here in India, if you are rich and influential, you can easily get away with any crime you may commit. You may have a case filed against you but that case will remain idle and proceed slowly till you grow old and pass away. You will always walk free! But mind you, you have to be rich and influential. For any ordinary person laws are different. Then you may have to spend the rest of your life behind bars if you commit such a heinous crime.

Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray’s Appeal To Mumbai High Court On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

The Mystery Behind The Murder Of Sushant Singh Rajput

After Disha’s murder, the entire CCTV footage of the crime scene was deleted. Also, the watchman who was guarding the apartment that night disappeared, never to be found again! The page of his entry book containing the entries of that night was torn off. Probably the watchman was made to disappear or was murdered.

Deep wounds were revealed in Disha’s body during post-mortem. But the police ruled out the fact of how the wounds occurred as the original post-mortem report revealed that the wounds were inflicted much before she had fallen from her balcony.

Sushant Was An Evidence Himself!

After Disha’s murderers tampered with all the evidence on the night of June 8, 2020, they left behind one piece of evidence. That was Sushant Singh Rajput himself! It has been revealed that Sushant knew about the murderers and he was going to unveil them in front of the media. You will be astonished to know that after Disha’s murder, Sushant had changed 15 to 20 SIM cards! Either he was encountering death threat calls or maybe he was trying to contact his live-in girlfriend Riya Chakraborty who had deserted him and blocked his original number. But nobody knows the truth behind why he changed so many SIM cards!

It was revealed that after Disha’s murder, Sushant had called his sister and cried, “Now they won’t spare me as well!” Yes, this was the note from Sushant Singh Rajput to his sister. Six days after Disha’s death, Sushant’s body inflicted with multiple injuries was discovered hanging in his bedroom from his ceiling fan. Post-mortem reports and the police immediately ruled it as a suicide. Nobody cared about how a person who died by hanging himself had multiple injuries on his body.

Facts Tell This Was Not A Suicide!

Further, Sushant was exactly six feet tall. The space between his bed and the ceiling fan from which his body was hanging was exactly 5 feet 11 inches. In fact, his legs were touching the bed. How can a six-foot-tall man die by hanging from a 5-foot 11-inch space? The killers might have forgotten that to die by hanging, one requires a space greater than their height and also a small table or chair on which they need to stand.

And the astonishing part is that the fan from which Sushant’s body was hanging was intact. It should have broken from the jerk or his body weight if he had really hung himself. When someone hangs himself, the cartilage of his neck breaks. But in Sushant’s case, his neck cartilage was intact. Instead, a deep red mark was surrounding his neck which indicated that someone had strangled him to death. The bruises on his body indicated a struggle. Mind it, all these evidences were removed from his original post-mortem report which I am revealing today in this post.

Suspicious, Isn’t It?

You will be shocked to know that when the police and the medical team reached Sushant’s flat to uncover his corpse, his attendees had already taken down his hanging body from the ceiling fan and mummified it by wrapping it completely with a white cloth. Isn’t this tampering with evidence? Same as Disha’s case, over here, all CCTV footage and pieces of evidence were deleted from the crime scene.

The mysterious fact is that on the night of June 13, 2020, all lights in Sushant’s flat except his kitchen were switched off at around 10:30 P.M. which never happened before. Sushant was a late to-bedder. Might be he was killed on June 13, 2020, and his cook and Siddharth Pathani were making things up. Were they behind his murder? Did Disha’s murderers bribe them and make them kill Sushant and then they pretended to be eyewitnesses to his “suicide”?

It is possible because as per sources it has been revealed that Sushant had come to know every detail about Disha’s murder and was about to reveal everything to the media in a few days. These guys had already taken his body down from the ceiling fan before the police and medical team arrived. Might be that they killed him and later framed the story of a suicide!

Who Were The Culprits?

The post-mortem report of Sushant didn’t reveal that he had juice on June 14, 2020 morning whereas Siddharth Pathani and the cook told the police that he did have juice on June 14 morning. A big contradiction to their statements, isn’t it? Are they lying? If they were present all the time in Sushant’s flat then what about the bruises on his body? Who else could have beaten him up and strangled him to death? There was no one else other than Siddharth and the cook along with Sushant in that flat!

The startling fact is that Sushant’s live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who had left his house, was getting continuous calls on her mobile phone from June 8 till June 15 from a mysterious number she had named “AU”. It is estimated that this “AU” was none other than Aditya Thackeray. A case was filed against Aditya Thackeray demanding his immediate arrest regarding Sushant and Disha’s death cases, but he has appealed to the Mumbai High Court that these are false allegations against him.

Location trackers have tracked that Bollywood actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi were also present along with Aditya Thackeray during Disha’s death incident. Dino Morea was quite popular during the ’90s and early 2000s era. Sooraj Pancholi, the son of popular Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi, happens to be the Godchild of superstar Salman Khan. So, nobody on earth can touch him and he even faced trial for the mysterious death of his girlfriend Jiah Khan in 2013. He was said to be involved in Jiah Khan’s mysterious death but pleaded “not guilty”.

Aditya Thackeray Appeals To Mumbai High Court Claiming False Allegations Against Him

The Harsh Reality:

It has been four years now, since June 2020, and Disha and Sushant’s death cases remain deliberately unsolved. All pieces of evidence against the suspects were deleted and removed from the crime scenes. Post-mortem reports were altered. I would tell the people of India, rather than fearing these influential criminals who murdered them; fear the legal system over here! Tomorrow, God knows, if someone faces the plight of Disha Salian or Sushant Singh Rajput, his or her soul may never rest in peace because of the amount of injustice served by the corrupt legal system in this country. After years of injustice, finally, when the cases were handed to the CBI, all this new evidence emerged.

I have to tell you, Sushant Singh Rajput was no ordinary actor. He was an iconic star in Bollywood and as you are aware, top Bollywood actors like him are highly influential. When such an influential and renowned celebrity like him can be murdered in such a brutal manner and the murderers can walk away free, then imagine what’s going to happen to you and me? What justice can we as ordinary citizens of India expect? The cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s murders secured worldwide attention and were clear as daylight. Even a school kid could have solved these cases. But our cunning legal system keeps on postponing things and I doubt if, within the next 100 years, these cases will be ever solved. The truth is bribery, corruption, and misuse of power are heavily dominant in India.

A star lost forever:

The sad part is that we lost a budding superstar who was among the Top 10 list in Bollywood. Very soon, he would have been among the Top 5. He was a superstar who had no Godfather. Like most of the star kids in Bollywood have. He struggled, persevered, and conquered everyone’s hearts. But his legacy was put to an end by a sudden catastrophe that took the form of a vicious death trap.

The person who donated INR 1 Crore to the Assam flood disaster, rejected INR 15 Crores and denied working for the advertisement of a popular fairness cream brand because he was against racism, do you think he could have faced any financial crisis? Many filmmakers were indeed planning to boycott him because of the ongoing nepotism in Bollywood but he was a person who strongly advocated against suicide.

When will the CBI solve Disha and Sushant’s cases? Will the CBI probe into the cases be of any help? The law is indeed “blind”. “Andha Kanoon” as we address it in Hindi. I pray for Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s souls to rest in peace and also appeal to the legal system in India that instead of targeting innocent people, it’s time for you to get your hands on some real criminals!

In Remembrance Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Check Out One Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Rocking Songs From His Romantic Action Movie “Raabta” (2017)