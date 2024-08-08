Ryan Reynolds Envisions Logan-like Farewell for Wesley Snipes’ Blade

Ryan Reynolds, the master of manifesting cinematic dreams, is at it again. This time, he’s aiming for a grand farewell for Wesley Snipes’ Blade, hoping to give the vampire hunter a send-off as epic as Hugh Jackman’s “Logan.” Let’s dive into this crossover chaos and see why Reynolds believes Blade deserves the Logan treatment.

Ryan Reynolds Blade: The Manifestation Maestro

Ryan Reynolds has a knack for making movie magic happen, and his recent social media post reveals he’s not done yet. On Monday morning, Reynolds took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Wesley Snipes for laying the groundwork for superhero movies. Back in 1998, Snipes’ Blade burst onto the scene, paving the way long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) became a cinematic juggernaut.

Reynolds’ post wasn’t just a thank-you note; it was a rallying cry for a “Logan-like” goodbye for Blade. He wrote, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off.” Reynolds clearly wants to honor Snipes’ Blade with a farewell that matches the gravity of Jackman’s Logan exit.

How Ryan Reynolds Blade Return in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Blade didn’t just get a shout-out from Reynolds; he actually shows up in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” bringing his iconic presence back to the big screen. In this latest superhero romp, Blade, along with a few other forgotten heroes, resides in The Void. It’s a place where they’ve been left behind, overshadowed by newer, flashier characters. But, as usual, Blade isn’t one to stay in the background for long.

In “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Blade teams up with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to storm Cassandra Nova’s (Emma Corrin) fortress. The mission: find their way back to their reality. Along the way, Blade cracks a joke about being the one and only Blade, a nod to the upcoming MCU’s Blade played by Mahershala Ali. Though Ali’s Blade has faced delays, Snipes’ Blade remains a fan favorite, and Reynolds clearly feels he deserves a grander exit.

Reynolds and Tatum: A Dynamic Duo

Reynolds isn’t just about manifesting dreams for himself. On Tuesday, he responded to Channing Tatum’s post, thanking Reynolds for including Gambit in “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Reynolds gushed about Tatum, calling him a “once in a generation talent” and a “genuinely GOOD man.” Reynolds reminisced about their second San Diego Comic Con, making it clear that Tatum’s presence was a highlight.

In his response, Reynolds remarked, “Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He’s not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely GOOD man. I know what it feels like to WILL a character into existence and Chan did just that.” Reynolds also humorously questioned whether their memorable Comic Con moments were mere coincidences or part of a grand conspiracy.

The Buzz Around ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

“Deadpool & Wolverine” has hit theaters, and fans are buzzing about it. Reynolds’ vision of blending past and present heroes is a hit, and Blade’s return has sparked interest. With Reynolds championing Blade for a Logan-like farewell and acknowledging his costars, the film not only delivers superhero action but also a heartfelt tribute to the characters who paved the way.

The film’s success highlights Reynolds’ unique ability to bring together iconic characters and actors, offering fans a nostalgic yet fresh experience. As we look forward to future superhero films, Reynolds’ influence and vision will undoubtedly continue to shape the genre.

In conclusion, Ryan Reynolds is not just playing a character; he’s playing matchmaker for Marvel legends, ensuring Blade gets his due. With “Deadpool & Wolverine” currently in theaters, fans can enjoy a blend of nostalgia and new adventures while keeping an eye out for Reynolds’ next big cinematic vision.