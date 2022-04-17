The Adam Project Review

The Adam Project Synopsis: A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

The Good

The Adam Project is a movie that is full of light-hearted fun. Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell make for an interesting duo. It’s clear to see how one can grow into the other. they talk a lot and Scobell does a good job of imitating Reynolds’s style of humor. I thought they were a cut duo and I enjoy the chemistry between the two of them.

The plot and premise of The Adam Project are really cool. I like time travel stories a lot and the movie is a good melting pot of Sci-Fi. The Adam Project draws inspiration from a ton of pop culture sources including Star Wars, Looper, Avengers Endgame, and more. If imitation was flattery then all of those film franchises are gleefully blushing at The Adam Project’s behavior. The plot is pretty predictable but the sheer charisma of the leads and the writing make everything forgivable.

The Bad

Ryan Reynold’s comedy is an acquired taste. If you don’t like Ryan Reynolds’ ad-libs and his particular style of observational humor then beware. The movie not only provides a healthy dose of this raunchy humor, it actually relies on it. This is not unheard of in a Deadpool movie where you can struggle to tell where the character ends and the person begins. The Adam Project gives in t Reynolds’ charm and just lays this crass on thick.

Walker Scobell doesn’t have much range yet. His inability to stretch his emotions leads to the writer’s over-compensating with dark humor. It’s especially detracting when coupled with Reynolds himself helping to compensate for Scobell’s inexperience by adding on to the dark humor. It’s noticeable.

Overall

The Adam Project is a fun movie that made me cry. I could definitely recommend this movie and I will likely rewatch it at some point. I thought this movie could have used more diversity. the movie seemed like diversity with the exception of the brief scenes with Zoe Saldana.