Women’s Day on ZEE5 Global: Stories That Inspire and Empower

Once upon a time, women in movies existed to cheer from the sidelines. They were love interests, damsels in distress, or background characters propping up the hero’s journey. But those days are over. Now, women are telling their own stories—loudly, boldly, and unapologetically.

This Women’s Day, ZEE5 Global is shining a spotlight on female-led films that do more than entertain. These stories challenge stereotypes, break societal barriers, and redefine what it means to be a woman in today’s world. From biopics to thrillers, these films prove that when women take center stage, they don’t just tell stories—they start revolutions.

Mrs. – A Quiet Story That Roared

Starring: Sanya Malhotra

Some films shake the box office, and some shake the world. Mrs. did both. This film held up a mirror to society, forcing audiences to confront uncomfortable truths. It became one of the most-watched and most-searched films on ZEE5 Global, not just because of its numbers, but because of its impact.

Sanya Malhotra delivers a stunning performance as Richa, a woman who slowly fades into the background of her own life—until she decides she won’t anymore. If you have ever felt overlooked or underestimated, Mrs. is a must-watch.

Tarla – The Recipe for Breaking Barriers

Starring: Huma Qureshi

Cooking is just a “woman’s job,” right? Tell that to Tarla Dalal, the legendary chef who built an empire from her love for food. In Tarla, Huma Qureshi brings her to life with charm, wit, and an unshakable determination.

This film reminds us that ambition knows no gender. Whether it is in the kitchen or the boardroom, women have always been innovators—society is just late in recognizing it.

Janhit Mein Jaari – Fighting Taboos with Humor

Starring: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Conversations about contraception make some people uncomfortable. Imagine selling condoms for a living in a town where even saying the word out loud is scandalous. That is exactly the battle Nushrratt Bharuccha takes on in Janhit Mein Jaari.

This film is a game-changer, blending humor with a serious social message. It is about choice, control, and why women deserve to have both. If you are looking for a film that makes you laugh and think, this one’s for you.

Rashmi Rocket – Running Against the System

Starring: Taapsee Pannu

In sports, speed is everything—unless you are a woman, in which case, your gender is questioned before your talent is recognized. In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu plays an athlete who is forced to prove her womanhood after being accused of not fitting into traditional gender norms.

This film is not just about winning races; it is about challenging outdated definitions of womanhood and demanding the right to compete on equal footing.

Mrs. Undercover – The Spy Thriller You Didn’t See Coming

Starring: Radhika Apte

A housewife turned undercover agent? Sounds like a Bollywood fever dream, but in Mrs. Undercover, it is a thrilling reality. Radhika Apte plays a woman who spent years blending into the background—until the world needed her to step up.

This film flips the classic spy thriller on its head, proving that mothers, wives, and homemakers are the ultimate multitaskers—and maybe even the best secret agents.

English Vinglish – A Timeless Story of Self-Worth

Starring: Sridevi

Some films stay with you forever. English Vinglish is one of them. The late, great Sridevi plays Shashi, a woman constantly belittled for not speaking English. But instead of shrinking away, she quietly rises—and in doing so, she redefines self-respect.

This film is a love letter to every woman who has ever been underestimated. It reminds us that confidence is not about language, status, or approval—it is about knowing your worth.

Final Thoughts: Women’s Stories Are the Future

These films are not just entertainment. They are reflections of real experiences, struggles, and victories. Representation is not just about putting women on screen—it is about telling their stories the right way.

So this Women’s Day, ditch the clichés. Watch movies that challenge, inspire, and remind you that women don’t need permission to take up space. They never have, and they never will.

