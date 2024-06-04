This summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with an interesting twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. When Captain Howard is unjustly accused of a lifetime of drug-related crimes, the Bad Boys vow to clear his name. But as they get closer to finding out the truth, Mike and Marcus are framed themselves—and now, they’re fugitives from the law with a cartel-funded bounty on their heads. Pursued by the cops, targeted by the cartels, hunted by every gang in the city… whatcha gonna do when everybody comes for you?
Bad Boys Ride or Die Trailer:
Director: Adil & Bilall
Writer(s): Chris Bremner
Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano
BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE comes to theaters June 7th, 2024.
Review - BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE
-
Acting - 7/10
7/10
-
Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10
8/10
-
Plot/Screenplay - 8/10
8/10
-
Setting/Theme - 8/10
8/10
-
Watchability - 9/10
9/10
-
Rewatchability - 8/10
8/10