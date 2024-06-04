Review – BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE

The Good:

“Bad Boys Ride or Die” shines brightly with its over-the-top action sequences that consistently elevate the stakes and drive heart-pounding scenes. The prison fight scene is a standout, showcasing devastating violence that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. A particular helicopter scene brims with suspense, ensuring viewers are fully engaged. The film saves its best for last with a thrilling third act, delivering bombastic yet practical action that culminates in a satisfying finale. The cinematography plays a crucial role in making the action sequences memorable, with directors Adil and Bilall bringing a unique and immersive visual style to the film. One scene featuring Will Smith’s character holding a gun feels like a video game, switching from first-person to second-person perspectives mid-action. The directors also pay homage to Michael Bay with classic low-rotating camera angles.

The chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is another highlight, with the duo playing off each other fantastically. Their comedic banter and close friendship are well-portrayed, and the film gives more focus to Smith’s character, exploring his internal conflicts and allowing him to showcase his dramatic acting skills. Despite this shift, Smith still excels in the heroic action moments. Dennis Greene, who plays Reggie, also delivers some of the best moments in the film, earning the loudest cheers from the audience during his scenes.

The plot of “Bad Boys Ride or Die” is engaging and well-connected to the previous movies in the franchise. The film manages to stand on its own while rewarding long-time fans with numerous references and cohesive storytelling. The mystery surrounding the former Captain is particularly well-written, leading to great payoffs for dedicated fans.

The Bad:

One notable flaw in “Bad Boys Ride or Die” is the comedic relief. While the film has genuinely funny moments, some jokes fall flat. For instance, a scene involving Martin Lawrence and a gator fails to elicit laughs, resulting in awkward silence in the theater. This issue recurs throughout the movie, with some jokes running too long or feeling unnecessary. The film struggles to find the right balance and timing for breaking up the tension, leading to a sense of awkwardness at times. Reducing the number of jokes would have enhanced the film’s more intense moments.

Another issue is the character change for Martin Lawrence’s character, which feels contrived and seems like an excuse to use visual effects. This change makes the film feel more animated and out of place for a buddy cop movie. The closest comparison would be Tyrese’s character in “Fast 9,” which also felt out of sync with the rest of the film. A scene involving Lawrence and some juice, for example, feels silly and unnecessary, more suited for a blooper reel than the final cut.

The Verdict:

“Bad Boys Ride or Die” is an exhilarating, action-packed ride that surpasses expectations. The film is a fun, must-see summer blockbuster, with enough action, drama, and humor to warrant a trip to the theaters. Watching it in IMAX enhances the movie-going experience, making it even more immersive. There’s no need to stay after the credits, as there is no post-credit scene. Be sure to catch “Bad Boys Ride or Die” in theaters for a thrilling cinematic adventure.