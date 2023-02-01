Bad Boys 4 Announced By Will and Martin

The Baaad Boooys are back! Yes, that’s right Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning for Bad Boys 4! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence first appear as Detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett in the 1997 film Bad Boys directed by Michael Bay. That movie was a hit at the Box office and went on to produce a couple of sequels. The most recent entry in the Bad Boys franchise was the 2020 film Bad Boys For Life directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Will Smith shared the announcement on his social media and you can watch it right here:

I like the announcement, I like to see Will smiling and excited, everything about this project makes me happy. The last time I spoke to Will he seemed very somber and didn’t show nearly as much energy. Emancipation came out last year and I have to admit that the movie was not my favorite Will Smith project. I like seeing Happy Will Smith and I am really liking his excitement in this video.

I also really liked the last Bad Boys movie and how it finally brought back Mike And Marcus. I also like the idea of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning for Bad Boys 4 and I think they especially after the year they had last year.

Overall this is very exciting news and I can’t wait to hear more. That’s all for now…