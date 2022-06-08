FINALLY! The Black Adam Trailer has RELEASED!

The Black Adam movie has been in development by the blood, sweat, and tears of its star Dwayne The Rock Johnson. The film has been a labor of love for The Rock and we’re finally going to see our first look at Black Adam! Check out the trailer below:
That trailer was intense. Black Adam seems pretty ruthless in this movie and I enjoy seeing DC’s version of Omniman wreck things. I love seeing Pierce Brosnan in action as Doctor Fate and I’m curious what role DC’s master of magic will play. We see at least three members of DC’s super-team the Justice Society in this trailer and this could be the beginning of that team.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in the action adventure ‘Black Adam’, the first ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero. Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bohdi Sabongui and Pierce Brosnan. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) and distributed worldwide by Warner Bros Pictures, Black Adam smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning on October 19, 2022, and in North America on October 21, 2022.