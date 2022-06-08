FINALLY! The Black Adam Trailer has RELEASED!

The Black Adam movie has been in development by the blood, sweat, and tears of its star Dwayne The Rock Johnson. The film has been a labor of love for The Rock and we’re finally going to see our first look at Black Adam! Check out the trailer below:

That trailer was intense. Black Adam seems pretty ruthless in this movie and I enjoy seeing DC’s version of Omniman wreck things. I love seeing Pierce Brosnan in action as Doctor Fate and I’m curious what role DC’s master of magic will play. We see at least three members of DC’s super-team the Justice Society in this trailer and this could be the beginning of that team.