The Boys Shocks Again with Early Season 5 Renewal!

Get ready for more supes, satire, and exploding… well, you get the idea! Prime Video just dropped a diabolical surprise during their Upfronts presentation: The Boys has been renewed for a fifth season!

Season 4 of this Emmy-winning hit is just around the corner, premiering June 13th, 2024 with three episodes, followed by a weekly release leading up to the epic season finale on July 18th. This eight-episode season promises to be a global phenomenon, streaming exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

But the good news doesn’t stop there! Here’s a taste of what the renewal means for fans:

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, praised the show’s global impact and is excited for more stories from showrunner Eric Kripke.

Kripke himself joked about the challenge of writing new seasons in a (hopefully) less chaotic world, but assured fans the cast and crew are grateful for the opportunity.

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, expressed pride in the team and can’t wait to see where season 5 takes them.

Season 4 Heats Up This June!

While we wait for season 5, get ready to dive into the explosive world of season 4! Here’s a quick refresher:

Homelander tightens his grip on power, with Victoria Neuman by his side.

Butcher, facing his own mortality, grapples with loss and a fractured team fed up with his lies.

With the stakes higher than ever, The Boys must find a way to reunite and save the world.

The Boys boasts a star-studded cast, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and many more. New faces joining season 4 include Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and the legendary Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

So mark your calendars for June 13th and get ready for another season of The Boys’ signature blend of dark humor, social commentary, and, of course, plenty of superpowered mayhem!

The Boys Season 4 Trailer: