7 Games that need Movie adaptations

From the shooting of HBO’s Mortal Kombat to creating hype for “The Lady of Us” to the release of “Borderlands,” video game adaptations are at their peak. Even after some serious mistakes, video game adaptations like Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic Hedgehog only tell that the Hollywood versions of the franchises may be loved more than the video games. Many popular streaming services are joining the race. Castlevania, a Netflix series, has completed 4 seasons.

Also, a web series based on the famous “Fallout” is under development for Amazon Prime.

Video games and movies are both seen as an escape from the hectic life of people. When both of these come together, the viewers or audiences start perceiving it as an alternate universe altogether, and by the progress the gaming industry has made, it is not wrong.

With different stories and gameplay scattered among a wide range of different genres, here are some games that must be the next ones in Hollywood’s list of most deserving adaptations.

The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be the perfect adaptation for filmmakers to introduce the world with Link and explain to them the world of Hyrule and its rules and regulations. The game features a classic good vs. evil storyline. The story takes place in a fantasy world where monsters and adventurous spirits live together in dungeons. When compared to Mortal Kombat, The Legend of Zelda surely must get an adaptation.

God of War

A father-son’s globe-trotting intimate adventures and their struggle to survive to make it the perfect story for the mature audience who likes mature content. The game is based on a widowed father’s journey as he fights armies of monsters and Norse gods as well to deliver her wife’s ashes to the final resting place. Along with all this, he protects his son, the last sign to remember her wife from all the evil. The gory details and all the action makes it dramatic enough to hypnotize the audience.

Red Dead Redemption II

Among all the recent trending video games, Red Dead Redemption II is the ripest waiting for filmmakers and directors to look at. Developed by Rockstar games, the camera angles in the cinematic mode justify the developer’s love for cinema. Scenes like train heists, gunfights, and bar brawls oversimplify the portrayal of the western genre. It was surely made for an adaptation.

Super Smash Bros

Imagine all the fan-famous video game worlds colliding in a “ready player one” picturesque by the favorite Nintendo series. A scene inspired by Captain America: Civil war, where both the top bosses face-off led by Mario and Luigi, would be a screamer. Hollywood needs to get involved in this and fulfill the fans’ dreams of seeing different video game worlds collide.

Firewatch

The first 10 mins of the game would surely remind you of “Up” by Pixar. Firewatch sends you to a beautiful escape at the Shoshone National park. The visuals will make you feel like you are there in place of the main character. The stunning views and camera angles make it potentially one of the most adaptable video games.

The Walking Dead

Two lost souls finding each other is the plot for games ranging from “The Mandalorian” to “Logan.” The way the characters meet, the world around them, and the way they are tortured are enough to make a grown man cry like a kid. In the Walking Dead, Lee and Clemente, the main characters, and a faraway substitute galaxy fulfill all the requirements for a perfectly directed, dramatic, and emotionally touching movie.

Shovel Knight

An Arthurian tale with medieval knights with their hands on their sheaths ready to draw their swords, an evil witch working her magic to conquer kingdoms, and a brave hero piercing through the armies. Shovel Knights features all these characters with a garden shovel. The main character, Shovel Knight, faces off against all the evils like Specter Knight, Mole Knight, and Polar Knight to save his best friend, Shield Knight.

Conclusion

Even after gaining so much popularity and presence among the audience, the video game adaptation market is still very much untapped. The resources are not utilized properly.

Ideas for expansion, built-in fan clubs, and crazy fans are just waiting to be picked up by Hollywood and given that touch of excellence and bring them to life.