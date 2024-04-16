EXCLUSIVE: X-Men 97 Director Confirms Fans’ Worst Fear

*Spoilers ahead for episodes 3-5 of X-Men 97*

The dust has barely settled after episode five of X-Men ’97. Still reeling from the emotional gut punch that saw the deaths of both Gambit and Magneto, fans are left wondering where the series goes from here. We understand the immense impact these characters have had on viewers, and that’s why we sat down with Jake Castorena, the supervising director of X-Men ’97. We wanted to know if any other character arcs could be explored, but the director delivered to us some devastating news.

X-Men 97 Interview:

The Movie Blog: It seems as though we’re getting so many great individual focused episodes where we get to dig into the characters. Are there any future characters arcs that you’re excited for us to see? Maybe Logan, morph, or someone unexpected? Jake Castorena: There is an arc I’m excited for you guys to see that I can’t mention just yet, but you won’t have to wait very long. Okay. I’m very I’m very excited for the fans to see…let’s call a spade a spade. Magneto and Gambit are gone. What does that do to Rogue?

Not just the rest of the [X-Men] team. Not only that dynamic, but what does that what does that do to Rogue? What journey does that send her on?

It sounds as though Castorena’s thoughtful approach assures us that the impact of these losses will be deeply explored. We’ll also get to see how Rogue will handle the loss of two people she cared deeply about. We also can expect to see the X-Men grapple with grief, forge new bonds, and potentially even find a way to honor the sacrifices made. So, while the future may be uncertain, one thing’s for sure: X-Men ’97 promises to be a captivating journey of resilience, hope, and the enduring power of the mutant spirit. Be sure to tune in every Wednesday on Disney+ to see where the X-Men go next and prepare for even more excitement along the way!

X-Men 97 Interview: