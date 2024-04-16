X-Men 97: Is Magneto Right? Director Weighs In

*Spoilers ahead for episodes 3-5 of X-Men 97*

The latest season of X-Men ’97 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, and viewers are eager to understand the creative minds behind the madness. In this interview, we delve into Magneto’s character with the show’s director, getting a glimpse into his thought process for this complex character.

X-Men 97 Interview:

Magneto: The Reluctant Hero?

One of the most intriguing aspects of X-Men ’97 is Magneto’s journey. Director Chase Conley offers a fascinating perspective on the character:

“There’s the aspect of Magneto that I identify with the most is like the righteous indignation. He absolutely is justified to do whatever he chooses because of the way the mutants have been persecuted throughout.”

This quote highlights Magneto’s core motivation – a deep frustration with the oppression faced by mutants. However, Conley also acknowledges the complexities of the character:

“But I think that when you are trying to do good, there’s a core part of you that doesn’t want to be looked at as a villain all the time. So I think he’s exploring that avenue.”

This exploration takes the form of Magneto attempting to temper his rage and forge a new path. Conley suggests this is driven by a desire to honor Professor X’s memory and potentially change the perception of mutants:

“He’s willing to temper that righteous indignation to, like, ‘I’ll just slap you instead of kill you this time.’ You know what I mean? That way that you can try to do better and give people an opportunity.”

A Season Full of Surprises

The directors are tight-lipped about specific plot points, but their enthusiasm is infectious. Conley emphasizes the power of animation to “scale and scale,” hinting at even more visually stunning moments to come. Perhaps most importantly, the directors express their desire to keep surprising and engaging the audience:

“We’re just looking forward to seeing how everybody else continues to react as we play with your heartstrings and cut some of them.”

With that ominous (yet exciting) promise, X-Men ’97 fans can prepare for a wild ride filled with emotional highs and lows, stunning visuals, and plenty of surprises. Be sure to tune in every Wednesday on Disney+ to see where the X-Men go next and prepare for even more excitement along the way!

