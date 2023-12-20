Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Review: A Clucking Good Time

Sam Fell‘s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget follows up the universally adored Chicken Run with an almost equal degree of finesse. It delivers much of what one would expect in a Chicken Run sequel: hearty humor, social commentary, eccentric animation, and nostalgia, albeit tinged with a degree of unpredictability in its plot.

The Good:

The story is well-crafted and centered on the daring rescue mission that the chicken protagonists embark upon. Their previous captor, Mrs. Tweedy, features prominently in the plot. However, she is significantly less sympathetic this time around, indicating a refreshing take on her character.

It also introduces the engaging dynamic between Rocky and Ginger and their child Molly, alongside the playful conflict of old-fashioned chicken parents versus a young chick keen to explore the modern world. Molly’s precocious, adventurous nature works to complement the rustic wisdom of her parents. Their journey presents an interesting drama within the comedy of this poultry world.

Moreover, the return of our favorite Chicken Run characters – Babs (Jane Horrocks), Bunty (Imelda Staunton), Fowler (David Bradley), and the rats Nick (Romesh Ranganathan) and Fetcher (Daniel Mays) – provides familiar humor and maintains the nostalgic feeling, reminding viewers of the first movie’s quirky, lovable cast.

The Bad:

However, despite these positive aspects, the sequel fails to fully capture the same brilliance as the original movie. While the social commentary remains an underlying theme throughout, it seems a tad overdone and forced in this iteration.

Another significant point of contention was the inconsistency in the voice performances. Some of the replacement voice cast such as Thandiwe Newton as Ginger were impressive, fitting in effortlessly. Others were slightly jarring due to noticeable differences in vocal tones and delivery. Also great in the film are Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey, as Rocky and Molly.

Moreover, some scenes, such as the climax, feel over-stylized and miss out on a natural flow. It strays from the simplicity that characterized the original film.

Overall:

Still, credit where it’s due – the quality of stop-motion animation in this film is quite beautiful. We have come to expect this from Aardman. This, along with a funny, adventurous script and an engaging storyline results in a solid sequel to the first Chicken Run.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget isn’t as good as the first movie, but it holds its own. It offers much to appreciate, both for huge fans of the original film and new viewers to the series. This is thanks to the humor, a dash of thrills, and beautiful animation.